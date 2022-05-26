Joshua Degroot, 41, Leavenworth, was sentenced May 16 in Leavenworth County District Court to 44 months for a bar fight in which he caused one woman an orbital fracture and another man a brain bleed.

On Nov. 14, 2020, Degroot entered the Trails End lounge with several friends, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. Video surveillance showed Degroot and his party were asked to leave by the owner and employees. In an attempt to have all parties leave the bar, Degroot began swinging punches on people in the bar. Degroot was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, which he pled to on March 4, 2022.

“This establishment wasn’t some rowdy place,” Thompson said. “It appeared that people were trying to have a nice evening and then they leave with this long-lasting trauma. Hopefully this can be an example to others, too.”