Christopher Dean Nichols, Jr., 24, Basehor, was sentenced May 18 in Leavenworth County District Court to one count of Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death to a person, a severity level 5-person felony.

This crime means that a person knew or should have known a person was dead, yet still left the scene. It’s the equivalent to an involuntary manslaughter, which is also a level 5 person felony. Judge Gerald Kuckelman gave Nichols a sentence of 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, on Oct. 25, 2019, near midnight, the defendant, along with the victim, had just left a bar. Nichols was driving his Jeep Wrangler.

While driving the defendant posted a photo of himself and the unconscious victim onto Snapchat.

Shortly after posting the photo, the defendant wrecked his Jeep causing the vehicle to roll over, ejecting the victim. The victim was found in the roadway by nearby residents. While residents were tending to the victim, the defendant approached, checked on the victim, and then ran from the scene.

He was seen approximately four hours later at a friend’s house where he was then picked up by his father. The defendant went to the hospital approximately seven hours after the crash to seek medical attention for his injuries.

“We only accepted the plea with the permission of the family,” Thompson said. “We know this is a tough situation seeing the two were friends, but his actions did not show that. Leaving the scene knowing his friend was injured and dying, shows complete callousness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”