Memorial Day weekend services

Fowler Cemetery will hold memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wildhorse Cemetery memorial Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

McLouth Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be at 11:10 a.m. Monday.

McLouth BBQ Blowout

McLouth’s 31st annual BBQ Blowout and Kansas State Championship, will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Prairie Park.

This is a family and cooker friendly BBQ contest, sanctioned by Kansas City Barbecue Society and proclaimed by the Governor of Kansas. Competition is June 3-4. Competition Entry Deadline is Tuesday. Complete details and entry form can be found at https://callingallcontestants.com/contest/2022-mclouth-bbq-blowout/.

Visitors also can expect lots of garage sales in the area this weekend as well.

— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or (913) 796-6935.