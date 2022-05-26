Local scholarships totaling $32,600 went to McLouth High School seniors this year at commencement exercises May 14 at the MHS Gold Gymnasium.

Jaci Lackey won the Catherine and Homer Thomason Nursing scholarship for the maximum amount of $2,000.

Kaya Schupp won the Jim and Jane Campbell Education Scholarship.

Alex Bennett and Shane Mahon were recipients for this year’s Justin Johnston Memorial Scholarship.

The Dale Dennis Education Award went to Shianne Hill, while the Pete Edmonds Scholarship went to Sumner Ping. The Stan and Fern Braksick scholarship went to Alex Bennett, while the Chase Coffin Memorial Scholarship went to Reagan Clark and Shane Mahon.

The KSHSAA Citizenship awards and checks went to Jaci Lackey and Derek Miller.

The McLouth Kiwanis was able to award 12 scholarships this year. They totaled $4,550.

This year’s co-valedictorians were Jonathan Johnston, Sumner Ping, Alex Bennett and Shelby Hedden.

In total, there were 37 graduates in the MHS Class of 2022.