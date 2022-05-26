Jason Westrem, 39, Houston Lake, Mo., pled no contest May 11 to one count of attempted murder in first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

The crimes he pled to involved an incident that occurred on May 27, 2020.

On that day, Jason Westrem drove his black 2013 Ford Taurus Eastbound onto the Centennial Bridge which connects Leavenworth to Platte County, Mo., according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

On that day, traffic was slow due to ongoing construction on the bridge. Westrem was stopped waiting for traffic when he fired a Clock 19 9mm handgun through his front windshield eastbound toward occupied vehicles and the construction workers. One of the shots fired from the Glock hit the driver of the car in front of him. Westrem then exited his vehicle and retrieved an AR style rifle from his trunk and fired multiple times into traffic. One person and multiple vehicles were struck by Westrem. David Royer, a civilian, was driving a truck behind Westrem. He observed Westrem start to fire the rifle and thought at least 20 rounds fired. One construction worker said he saw Westrem point a gun at him, and he went and hid. That worker had been holding a sign to have cars slow or stop, and the sign had bullet holes in it. Another driver saw the firing and feared for his safety and drove away from the scene.

Seeing Westrem getting out of his car and proceeding to fire at more people, Royer drove his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado forward striking Westrem and pinning him under the vehicle, stopping the shooting. Westrem was present in the courtroom in a wheelchair. The victim of the shooting was also present.

Sentencing is set for 3 p.m. June 15.