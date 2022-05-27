Archive for Friday, May 27, 2022

State track and field schedule for Tonganoxie High qualifers

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

May 27, 2022

Tonganoxie High qualifiers are participating Friday and Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships at and around Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Here's a list of THS qualifiers and when they compete:

FRIDAY

7:45 a.m.

Girls 3,200, Jocie Thomas

8 a.m.

Girls high jump, Emma Sunderland

1:15 p.m.

Boys 4x400 relay prelims, Tonganoxie (Jesse Young, Isaiah Holthaus, Lukas Parizek, Eli Gilmore)

11:35 a.m.

Boys 300 hurdles prelims, Isaiah Holthaus

SATURDAY

9:45 a.m.

Boys discus, Tucker McGuire

Boys long jump, Isaiah Holtahus

10:30 a.m.

Girls 4x800 relay, Tonganoxie (Kinnley Hoffhines, Kara Johnson, Jocie Thomas, Kyleigh Thomas), 10:56.63

11:30 a.m.

Girls shot put, Lucy Reike

11:40 a.m.

Boys 4x800 relay finals, Tonganoxie (Eli Gilmore, Solomon Carter, Lukas Parizek, Jett Gilmore), 8:28.4

2:10 p.m.

Boys 1,600, Eli Gilmore

3 p.m.

Girls triple jump, Hattie Baldock

4:50 p.m.

Boys 300 hurdles (if qualified), Isaiah Holthaus

5:35 p.m.

Boys 800, Eli Gilmore, Lukas Parizek

7 p.m.

Boys 4x400 relay finals (if qualified), Tonganoxie (Jesse Young, Isaiah Holthaus, Lukas Parizek, Eli Gilmore)

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment