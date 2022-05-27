Tonganoxie High qualifiers are participating Friday and Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships at and around Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Here's a list of THS qualifiers and when they compete:

FRIDAY

7:45 a.m.

Girls 3,200, Jocie Thomas

8 a.m.

Girls high jump, Emma Sunderland

1:15 p.m.

Boys 4x400 relay prelims, Tonganoxie (Jesse Young, Isaiah Holthaus, Lukas Parizek, Eli Gilmore)

11:35 a.m.

Boys 300 hurdles prelims, Isaiah Holthaus

SATURDAY

9:45 a.m.

Boys discus, Tucker McGuire

Boys long jump, Isaiah Holtahus

10:30 a.m.

Girls 4x800 relay, Tonganoxie (Kinnley Hoffhines, Kara Johnson, Jocie Thomas, Kyleigh Thomas), 10:56.63

11:30 a.m.

Girls shot put, Lucy Reike

11:40 a.m.

Boys 4x800 relay finals, Tonganoxie (Eli Gilmore, Solomon Carter, Lukas Parizek, Jett Gilmore), 8:28.4

2:10 p.m.

Boys 1,600, Eli Gilmore

3 p.m.

Girls triple jump, Hattie Baldock

4:50 p.m.

Boys 300 hurdles (if qualified), Isaiah Holthaus

5:35 p.m.

Boys 800, Eli Gilmore, Lukas Parizek

7 p.m.

Boys 4x400 relay finals (if qualified), Tonganoxie (Jesse Young, Isaiah Holthaus, Lukas Parizek, Eli Gilmore)