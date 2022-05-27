Abilene made quite the splash early on Thursday in the Cowboys’ first trip to the state baseball tournament.

With two on base, AHS senior pitcher Stockton Timbrook sent a Mason Davenport pitch over the wall in straightaway center at Dean Evans Stadium in the top of the first inning and Abilene quickly had a 3-0 lead against Tonganoxie.

THS, though, as it did against Bishop Miege in the regional finals, would do the same in the Class 4A quarterfinals. And this time, the Chieftains would do it much sooner.

Tonganoxie answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first. The Chieftains would then chase Timbrooik, who was pulled midway through the second inning. The starting pitcher wasn’t able to hold Tonganoxie in check and Tonganoxie eventually had a 7-3 lead after two innings.

Davenport, meanwhile, settled down after that first inning as Tonganoxie built a 9-3 lead before eventually winning, 10-5.

Tonganoxie improved to 19-3 on the season, while Abilene finished its first trip to state with a 13-9 record. The Cowboys’ baseball program was established in 2000.

THS now will face Frontier League foe Paola at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The Panthers are the No. 6 seed. Tonganoxie won the lone regular season meeting between the two schools, 5-1.

The consolation game will be at 3:30 p.m. and the championship at 5:45 p.m.

No. 1 McPherson (21-2) takes on another Frontier League team in No. 5 Ottawa (16-6) at 11 a.m. in the other semifinal game.

BASEBALL

6A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Blue Valley West (20-2) vs. No. 8 Shawnee Mission East (10-12)

No. 4 Washburn Rural (17-5) vs. No. 5 Derby (16-6)

No. 2 Manhattan (19-3) vs. No. 7 Blue Valley Northwest (14-8)

No. 3 Olathe West (18-4) vs. No. 6 Free State (15-7)

5A

Quarterfinals

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 10, No. 1 Seaman 9

No. 4 Blue Valley Southwest 10, No. 5 De Soto 0

No. 2 Bishop Carroll 2, Shawnee Heights 0

No. 6 Valley Center 6, No. 3 Goddard 5

Semifinals

No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-9) vs. No. 4 Blue Valley Southwest (17-6)

No. 2 Bishop Carroll (19-4) vs. No. 7 Shawnee Heights (19-4)

4A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 McPherson 7, No. 8 El Dorado 3

No. 5 Ottawa 5, No. 4 Iola 3

No. 2 Tonganoxie 10, No. 7 Abilene 5

No. 6 Paola 5, No. 3 Clay Center/Wakefield 0

Semifinals

No. 1 McPherson (21-2) vs. No. 5 Ottawa (16-6)

No. 2 Tonganoxie (19-3) vs. No. 6 Paola (15-7)

3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Wichita Collegiate 7, No. 8 Goodland 1

No. 4 Girard 8, No. 5 Thomas More Prep-Marian/LaCrosse 2

No. 2 Bishop Ward 9, No. 7 Halstead 0

No. 3 Columbus 5, No. 6 Sabetha 4

Semifinals

No. 1 Wichita Collegiate (21-1) vs. No. 4 Girard (21-3)

No. 2 Bishop Ward (22-2) vs. No. 3 Columbus (21-2)

2-1A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Colony-Crest 5, No. 8 Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 3

No. 5 Little River 7, No. 4 Elkhart 5

No. 2 Mission Valley 10, No. 7 Whitewater-Remington 0

No. 3 Valley Falls 4, No. 8 Howard-West Elk 1

Semifinals

No. 1 Colony-Crest (24-0) vs. No. 5 Little River (19-5)

No. 2 Mission Valley (21-1) vs. No. 3 Valley Falls (20-3)