Tonganoxie High track teams earned 10 medals at this year’s Kansas State High School Track and Field Championships.

The THS boys team nabbed seven of those medals, with junior Eil Gilmore leading the way with four medals, including two individual medals in the 800 (1 minute, 59.49 seconds) and the 1,600 (4:26.03). Gilmore placed third in both races.

He also was part of the 4x800 relay team that placed second (8:23.28) and the 4x400 team that placed eighth (3:32.15).

Sophomore Isaiah Holthaus had three medals, taking second in the long jump (21 feet, 9 inches) and third in the 300 hurdles (40.38 seconds). He also was on the 4x400 team.

Junior Lukas Parizek placed fourth in the 800 (2:00.77).

Members of the 4x800 team were freshmen Jett Gilmore and Solomon Carter, Parizek and Eli Gilmore. Members of the 4x400 team were senior Jesse Young, Holthaus, Parizek and Eli Gilmore.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Lucy Reike placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 37-2.5. Senior Emma Sunderland also medaled after taking eighth in the high jump with a height of 4-8.

The girls’ third medal came in the 4x800 relay. The team of junior Kyleigh Thomas, sophomore Kinnley Hoffhines, freshman Jocie Thomas and freshman Kara Johnson finished eighth with a time of 10:53.66.

Tonganoxie qualifiers in three other events, but they did not medal: Jocie Thomas in the girls 3,200 (10th with a 12:41.79 time), senior Hattie Baldock in the girls triple jump (15th with a 31-2.5 mark) and freshman Tucker McGuire in the boys discus (14th with a 112-4 throw).

In total, there were five personal bests recorded at state: Reike in the shot put, Eli Gilmore in the 800, Jocie Thomas in the 3,200, Holthaus in the long jump and the THS boys in the 4x800 relay.

The Tonganoxie boys placed seventh with 40 points, while the THS girls were 26th with 4.2 points.

Andale swept the team titles in Class 4A.

The girls team won with 152 points, as Eudora placed a distant second with 78 as the highest-finishing Frontier League team. Other Frontier League teams finishing in the Top 10 were Paola in fourth (46), Louisburg in sixth (40) and Baldwin ninth (20).

The AHS boys placed second with 71 points. Louisburg was the highest-placing Frontier League team in third with 67. Also in the Top 10 were Eudora in sixth (41) and Tonganoxie seventh.

Other state team champions on the boys side were Olathe North in 6A, Mill Valley in 5A, Southeast of Saline in 3A, Moundridge in 2A and Meade in 1A.

On the girls side, Olathe Northwest won 6A, Mill Valley 5A, Smoky Valley 3A, Garden Plain 2A and Hanover 1A.