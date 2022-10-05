Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this morning to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance.

At noon Wednesday at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally.

As the Lawrence Journal-World and The Mirror recently have reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.

Randy was last seen in the early morning hours of April 16, 1988, at a party in Leavenworth County only about 5 miles from his family’s home in the small town of Linwood. More information about the rally is available on the “In Search of Randy Leach” Facebook page.