25 years ago: Oct. 5, 1997

The Apple Pie Club meets every Tuesday at the Congregational Church to bake apple pies. They make from scratch about 50 pies a week between 9am and noon. Ferry Evans explained, “We have a really good group that works in kind of an assembly line. Sometimes the dough people get there a half hour early so they can get rolling.” Etta K. Elston rolls out the top crusts of pretty much every pie they make. Apples are donated by Laurie and Perry Walters of the Wildhorse Orchard. In 1995, with a bumper crop of apples, the group met nearly year-round to make and store pies. Pies made to order are usually frozen unbaked. In 1996, the group made about 1,000 pies. This week they are working on an out-of-town order for 35 pies.

Ida Red is not the name of a cowgirl, but a cross between a Jonathan and a Wagner apple and one of the eleven varieties of Apples available at the Wildhorse Orchard, eight miles northeast of Tonganoxie on Highway 16. Laurie and Perry Walters take care of almost 1,000 dwarf, semi-dwarf trees. They maintain rows of wires that support the trees in the wind and a 10-foot fence that surrounds the orchard, built by Perry and his son one summer.

50 years ago: Oct. 5, 1972

Green Acres, a farm newspaper published at Horton, has a picture on the front page of the September 27th issue of the only mule saddle club in the United States. The club is based in Tonganoxie. The picture was taken when the group made an appearance at the McLouth Threshing Bee and Steam Engine Show in August.

John Robinson, Superintendent of the Kansas Yearly of Friends from Wichita, was speaker for the Homecoming at the Stanwood Friends meeting on October 1. One hundred ten members and friends attended the service and basket dinner. Several early day Quaker families were present: Jones, Ellis, Swain, Lobb and Ridgeway. An album prepared by Martha Leimkuhler, was of great interest. It contains a history of the church in pictures of all special events, including dedications and special meetings.

Thomas R. Putthoff, Mark A. Sprague, and Richard G. Chapman, enlisted in the United States Air Force September 29, 1972. According to Sergeant C. R. McDonald whose office is located at 842 Massachusetts in Lawrence, the three young men joined the Air Force under the “Buddy Enlistment Program”, which allows young men or women to enlist at the same time and remain together through the initial stages of training. They are currently undergoing Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduation from training, they will be assigned to a unit of America’s Aerospace Team for further training. All three are recent graduates of Tonganoxie High School.

A 57-year-old Kansas City, Kansas woman died Monday at the Bethany Medical Center after being stung in the roof of her mouth by a bee Sunday. Mrs. Blanche E. Cox was on a picnic at the Wyandotte County Lake with other employees of the Army Induction Center. She was drinking a bottle of pop when a bee flew into the bottle. Mrs. Cox suffered the sting when she took a drink.

Raymond Zimmerman, well known Leavenworth County Auctioneer, says he has never seen anything like the 1972 crops on farms. Agriculture is still the big industry in Kansas and 1972 is an all-time banner production year. He also said there are more beef than dairy cattle in Leavenworth County.

75 years ago: Oct. 2, 1947

Tonganoxie Rural High School’s chapter of the National Honor society is hosting a dinner. This initiation event will take place at the home of Mrs. Jean Harmon who is the sponsor. In addition to a dinner, a picture show is available for viewing.

A door-to-door salesman falling down your steps, a servant injured in your home or an errant golf ball hitting a child. These are all situations that can bring on a lawsuit. Protect yourself with Personal Liability insurance from J.C. Laming and Son

The United States Brewers Foundation reminds us that there is no need to tolerate offensive taverns in today’s world. Citizens of our communities can report and have these transgressions corrected. Moderation and sobriety is what we work for.

Fall Food Festival is going strong at Jahn’s Super Mart with terrific sale items on the shelves. Coffee is $0.47 a pound, a package of Tide is $0.30 and two pounds of Velveeta is $0.89. Brew up a cup, throw in a load and enjoy a nice cheese sandwich and you’ll save on your grocery budget.

And speaking of ways to save! Tonganoxie State Bank insists that you can still save even when prices are so high. Just make up your mind to do it. Deposit your savings first, then just get by on what’s left by cutting corners, buying with care and doing without. Others do and you can too!

100 years ago: Oct. 5, 1922

J.W. Evans called together several of the businessmen of the town last Monday evening at the Royal Theatre to discuss the advisability of Tonganoxie having an amusement park. The idea as suggested was that a corporation be organized, and the company sell stock to make improvements. The plan was discussed from its various angles, and the different opinions expressed were so conflicting that it was impossible to arrive at a decision, and the meeting broke up without accomplishing anything.

Henry Papenhausen has installed temporarily a radio set in the Zellner Mercantile Co. Hardware department and is prepared to receive the news from the Kansas City Star broadcasting service on the world series championship being played in New York. Wednesday the Giants won the game by a score of 3 to 2.

125 years ago: Oct. 7, 1897

The new members of the Republican party central committee will probably be asked for an endorsement by one or the other of the local candidates for the post office. In justice to the people of this community and in behalf of a good, clean administration of the public service, the members of the committee should exercise caution in bestowing favors.

One of the aspirants for the post office is incompetent in several ways, and his personal characteristics are repuguant to the people generally. He has scarcely and backing in this community, and there is but one republican worker backing his candidacy. Through some means he has secured the endorsements of some prominent outside Republicans, and in this manner his application has been given some consideration.

The fact that the aspirant in question is both incompetent and not wanted for postmaster in his own community should alone be a bar to his preferment, but there is a much more serious side to his pretensions to political recognition and that is his lack of honesty. An officer of the law both by election and appointment trying to extort $200 from those accused of a serious crime, is an act of which few newspapers would fail to make a sensational article if the man again became a candidate.

But the Mirror is not desirous of creating a sensation. It simply wants to utter these brief words of caution to outsiders, so that they may not be guilty of helping foist an incompetent, dishonest man upon the people of Tonganoxie as postmaster. The Mirror has stated this matter mildly. In case it is disputed we can furnish the proof.