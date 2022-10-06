Progress continues on the new Dollar General Market space in Tonganoxie, a new store along U.S. Highway 24-40 that could be open later this fall.

Motorists frequenting the highway along the curve near Tonganoxie High School likely have noticed the fast progress at the store as weather has been favorable in recent months at the new store, which will replace the existing one on Northstar Court not far to the east along U.S. 24-40.

The new DG Market could open by the end of November, according to a company source.

If the store does open next month, it would be roughly one year after the Tonganoxie City Council approved the sale of 2.4 acres along the U.S. 24-40 curve for $220,000 to Colby 2021 LLC, with plans to build the 12,460 square-foot Dollar General Market that now has a parking lot, brick facade and, as passers-by can see from the highway, some interior work done.

A Dollar General Market offers some fresh produce and meats and expanded groceries to complement other items commonly found at regular Dollar General stores.

Store officials will be looking to hire additional staff for the new location also.