Chieftain Stars to have Halloween Movie Night on Friday at Tonganoxie High gym
October 7, 2022
The Tonganoxie High School Chieftain Stars dance team is having a Halloween Movie Night fundraiser Friday at the THS gymnasium.
The movie night will run 7-11 p.m. and start with “Hocus Pocus 2.” The second flick will be a scarier movie that will be announced this week.
Cost is $5 per person and concessions will be available for movie-goers.
