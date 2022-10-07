The Tonganoxie High football team has what could be its biggest conference test so far with today’s game against Louisburg on the road. The clash also has Frontier League title ramifications.

Records: Tonganoxie 3-0 in Frontier League play and 3-2 overall; Louisburg is 4-0 and 4-1.

Last week: Tonganoxie had a happy homecoming game with a 37-0 shutout against Bonner Springs. Louisburg outlasted Eudora, 28-27, in overtime at EHS.

Last meeting: Louisburg won, 34-28, in overtime at Louisburg.

Series record: Tonganoxie is 3-3 vs. Louisburg. THS defeated Louisburg, 22-6, in 1989 and then Louisburg won the rematch, 20-8, in 1990. The teams renewed the series in 2018 when Tonganoxie joined the Frontier League.

Coaches: Louisburg’s Drew Harding is in his first year as Louisburg head coach after five years as an assistant coach under former coach Robert Ebenstein whose contract wasn’t renewed by the Louisburg school board, according to Louisburg Sports Zone. Ebenstein was 30-8 at Louisburg. Harding, off to a 4-1 start as head coach, is a 2010 LHS graduate. Tonganoxie’s Preston Troyer is 3-2 in his first year as head coach after serving for a decade as an assistant under his father, Al Troyer, at THS.

Trends: Tonganoxie has the top two teams in the Frontier League back-to-back on the road. After this week against the league leader, THS heads next Friday to Eudora to face the Cardinals.

Two-minute drill: Louisburg allowed fewer points than the week before for three straight weeks before Eudora scored 27 this past Friday. THS has allowed 14 points in the last two weeks.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.