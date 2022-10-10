Tonganoxie High girls golf has a second consecutive Class 4A state berth.

THS placed third Monday at the Hayden Regional in Topeka.

The top four teams from 4A’s three regionals qualify for state, along with some individual qualifiers. This marks the third time in the program’s six years as a varsity sport that the Chieftains have advanced to state.

THS shot a 396, behind defending state champion Wamego (339) and Hayden (364). Fellow Frontier League member Ottawa placed fourth (412) and also is headed to state.

Tonganoxie senior Hayden York will make her third appearance at state. The defending individual 4A state champion shot a 78 and place second, just two strokes behind regional champ Ashley Myers, a freshman from Bishop Miege.

Fellow senior Emma Skelley plaid 19th with a101, while junior Santiana Garcia placed 20th with a 104.

Bethany Overmiller shot a 113 for 27th place and Abbigail Clarkson a 114 for 28th place.

Gage Slabaugh finished 41st with a 124.

Another Frontier League team, Eudora, placed fifth, but just missed the cut for state as a team. The Cardinals placed fifth with a 430.

Miege placed sixth (433), Hilton seventh (462), Concordia eighth (468) and Santa Fe Trail ninth (481).

The top four teams from each of the three regionals advanced to state. The other two regionals are the Independence Country Club in Independence and Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson. Full results have not been posted as of about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The 4A state championships will be next Monday and Tuesday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

All state qualifiers will compete Monday and then the Top 6 teams and top individual golfers not on a state team will advance to Tuesday’s finals.