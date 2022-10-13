Fall Festival and cookie contest is Thursday

We’re closing out the final evening of the Tonganoxie Farmers Market on Thursday with a fabulous Fall Festival!

Youths will be able to enjoy bouncing the night away in the bounce house or watching roping demonstrations with a real cowboy. There will also be craft projects and games in which youths can partake. The festival will run from 5-7 p.m.

The Great Fall Cookie Bake Off will also be part of the Fall Festival. Participants will have the chance to show off their baking skills with fall flavored or decorated cookies that same evening. A judging panel will determine the winner of the $50 cash prize. Those interested should contact the library at 913-845-3281 to get further information as well as register.

Pumpkin decorating for adults and teens

This year pumpkin decorating will be all about the adults and some teens on Saturday.

Registration is required to attend, and those who do will be treated to their own pumpkin to decorate. We’ll be working with sugar skull designs. Options will be available, or participants can use their own artistic inspirations.

The program starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. Those interested should call the library at 913-845-3281 to secure a spot.



Activities for youths planned for next week

The library will be hosting a fun day for youths of all ages while they are out of school on Oct. 20.

First is the Spookalicious party where kids will be treated to games, activities and festive foods. The party runs from noon-1:30 p.m. Right after the party at 1:30 p.m., Master Gardener Don Crim, also known as the Bug Guy, will teach youths all about bugs. They’ll learn about different bugs, try to capture bugs and get to explore with bug models.

Both of these events are for those up to the age of 18.



— Kim Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library. She can be reached at 913-845-3281 or kimd@tonganoxielibrary.org.