Chess enthusiasts can take on Tonganoxie High School students Thursday for some fun competition.

The THS Chess Club is having Community Chess Night from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the THS library.

Cost is $2 per player or $5 per family.

All skill levels are welcome. Money raised at the event will be used for entrance fees for future meets and to purchase game clocks.

Club members have chess boards, but it might also be good to bring a chess board if visitors have one.

There will be no timed chess or competitive play.