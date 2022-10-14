Tonganoxie and McLouth are included in a National Weather Service red flag warning until Friday evening that calls for the potential of sustained westerly winds between 15-25 mph and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The Kansas metro area warning, which includes Leavenworth, Jefferson, Douglas and Wyandotte counties, went into effect at noon and is set to end at 7 p.m.

The NWS also expects relative humidity to fall 20-25% Friday afternoon. Any fires that likely will spread rapidly, the warning says. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.