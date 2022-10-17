Tonganoxie High volleyball is the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket and will play in the Independence Regional on Saturday.

THS, which was 19-14 entering the final week of the regular season, will make the trek to southeast Kansas for the regional. The Kansas High School Activities Association announced the pairings Monday.

Others in the regional are No. 2 Independence (22-10), No. 10 Labette County (15-17), No. 15 Atchison (8-20) and No. 18 Coffeyville (5-27).

Tonganoxie has only faced one regional team in the regular season. The Chieftains defeated the Atchison Phoenix twice in straight sets.

No. 15 Atchison and No. 18 Coffeyville will meet at 1 p.m. for a play-in match, with the winner to face No. 2 Independence 20 minutes after the first match in the semifinals.

No. 7 Tonganoxie and No. 10 Labette County will meet 20 minutes after the other semifinal match.

The winners of the semifinals will then meet in the championship.

Tonganoxie still has three matches this week, against Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Bishop Ward in Kansas City, Kan. and Tuesday against Eudora for Senior Night at THS.