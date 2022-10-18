Hayden York improved on her Day 1 standing and placed third at state in her final golf meet in a Tonganoxie uniform.

The senior shot an 82 on Tuesday after shooting an 86 on Monday. She finished with a 168, just behind runner-up Ahsten Pierson, a fellow senior from Wamego.

Wamego freshman Addison Douglass won the tournament with a 150. She shot a 74 on the first 18 holes and a 76 on the second 18.

Tonganoxie finished in sixth place as a team at state with an 815. Wamego repeated as state champion, as WHS shot 674 over the 36 holes. Winfield placed second (762), Hayden third (765), Wellington fourth (766) and Pratt fifth (811).

Look for more Tonganoxie state coverage in the print edition of The Mirror and online.