Sunflowers are open and ready for business at Grinter Farms.

Blooms started to open recently, just in time for the Labor Day Weekend a few miiles south of Tonganoxie on U.S. Highway 24-40.

The fields are along Stillwell Road, so motorists heading out to the fields during the Labor Day Weekend — or just traveling U.S. 24-40 south from Tonganoxie — should be mindful of the increased traffic this time of year as people travel from near and far to experience nature’s beauty in the form of the sunflower fields.

Updates can be found at the Grinter Farms Facebook page as well.