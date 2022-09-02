A boisterous crowd looked on Thursday as the Tonganoxie High volleyball team earned a three-set sweep in its home opener against Turner.

THS won 25-6, 25-10, 25-8 and improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Chieftains started out hot and kept the momentum going.

In the first set, THS jumped to 11-0 lead following 10 straight service points from Bailey Poje.

Turner got within nine points on a few occasions, but with the score 14-5, THS went on an 11-1 run.

Kylie Vandervoort also had seven straight service points in the victory.

THS coach Sara Poje Schmidt describe Tonganoxie’s play Tuesday as “phenomenal.”

“I think that the girls played their game and had lots of energy,” she said.

She also commended the student section for its support and how loud it got.

Tonganoxie defeated De Soto and fell to Piper in the first matches of the season Tuesday at Piper.

Tonganoxie plays in its Frontier League opener at Tuesday at Paola. The match is set to start around 6:30 p.m.

The team then has a bit of a break before heading west for the Rossville Invitational. That tournament will be 9 a.m. Sept. 17 at Rossville.