Tonganoxie falls to Basehor-Linwood in high-scoring affair
September 3, 2022
A back-and-forth season opener turned into a shootout for Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood, but the Bobcats eventually pulled away and then held on for a 47-42 victory.
The teams combined for 123 plays, with Tonganoxie running 71 of them, compared to BLHS’ 52.
THS also had 18 first downs compared to Basehor-Linwood’s 16.
Tyler Pankey had three rushing touchdowns for the Chieftains, while Colton Brusven added another. Isaiah Holthaus had a receiving touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Tonganoxie fell to 0-1 with the loss. THS next will take on Spring Hill (1-0 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play), which defeated Bonner Springs, 46-13, on Friday.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42
Tonganoxie 7 6 15 14 — 42
Basehor-Linwood 7 14 13 13 — 47
AREA SCORES
Frontier League
Paola 28, Fort Scott 6
Atchison 31, Ottawa 24
Eudora 41, Baldwin 0
Rodgers-Heritage (Ark.) 20, Louisburg 6
Spring Hill 46, Bonner Springs 21
United Kansas Conference
De Soto 27, Lansing 21
Piper 31, Shawnee Heights 20
Leavenworth 61, Turner 0
Seaman 58, Topeka West 14
Northeast Kansas League
Onaga 21, McLouth 0
Atchison County 44, Valley Falls 6
Jackson Heights 61, Horton 7
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 54, Oskaloosa 14
Jeff County North at Pleasant Ridge
