A back-and-forth season opener turned into a shootout for Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood, but the Bobcats eventually pulled away and then held on for a 47-42 victory.

The teams combined for 123 plays, with Tonganoxie running 71 of them, compared to BLHS’ 52.

THS also had 18 first downs compared to Basehor-Linwood’s 16.

Tyler Pankey had three rushing touchdowns for the Chieftains, while Colton Brusven added another. Isaiah Holthaus had a receiving touchdown and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Tonganoxie fell to 0-1 with the loss. THS next will take on Spring Hill (1-0 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play), which defeated Bonner Springs, 46-13, on Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42

Tonganoxie 7 6 15 14 — 42

Basehor-Linwood 7 14 13 13 — 47



AREA SCORES

Frontier League

Paola 28, Fort Scott 6

Atchison 31, Ottawa 24

Eudora 41, Baldwin 0

Rodgers-Heritage (Ark.) 20, Louisburg 6

Spring Hill 46, Bonner Springs 21

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 27, Lansing 21

Piper 31, Shawnee Heights 20

Leavenworth 61, Turner 0

Seaman 58, Topeka West 14

Northeast Kansas League

Onaga 21, McLouth 0

Atchison County 44, Valley Falls 6

Jackson Heights 61, Horton 7

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 54, Oskaloosa 14

Jeff County North at Pleasant Ridge