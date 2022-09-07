Friday’s game started the season off with a wild rivalry contest, but Tonganoxie High eventually fell in an offensive shootout and lost offensive weapons in the process.

THS and Basehor-Linwood combined for 89 points in the football season opener for both schools at BLHS, but the Bobcats held on for a 47-42 victory in the back-and-forth battle.

It was a rough start to the game when THS junior quarterback Trevor McGraw went down with an injury during the first series.

Fellow junior Tyler Pankey, a tight end and linebacker for the Chieftains, suffered an injury himself and had to leave the game.

But teammates responded.

“I thought they handled the advisory well with losing the quarterback on the first series of the game,” said THS coach Preston Troyer, who was making his debut as THS head coach. “To have that happen and then take next drive down and score, I think that settled our nerves and we played even there on out.”

Backup quarterback Noah Carlton went 6-for-13 for 57 yards and a touchdown. Colton Brusven, meanwhile, led the ground game, as the junior amassed 287 yards on 41 carries, his longest going for 77 yards.

Pankey had 52 yards on 10 carries, three of which were for touchdowns. Brusven had the other rushing touchdown.

Tonganoxie answered a Basehor-Linwood touchdown in the second quarter, but a bad snap doomed the extra point attempt, and the Bobcats took a 14-13 lead into halftime.

BLHS then increased their lead to 28-13 with kickoff return for a touchdown that went some 98 yards on the opening play of the second half.

But again, the resilient Chieftains answered.

THS made it 28-21 with a touchdown and 2-point conversion and then tied the game at 28-28 with another touchdown and PAT. There were four touchdowns in the third quarter and Basehor-Linwood had the last one, but the Bobcats couldn’t convert on the extra point and BLHS took a 34-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Junior defensive end Isaiah Holthaus got a pick 6 in the fourth and with the Jackson McWilliams extra point, THS had its first lead of the game, 35-34.

The Bobcats answered with 8:35 left in the game, but couldn’t convert on a two-point conversion. Leading 40-35, BLHS tried an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. The gamble paid off and the Bobcats recovered.

Basehor-Linwood extended the lead, 47-35, with 3:15 left, but THS wouldn’t be done.

Tonganoxie scored with 2 minutes left on the clock thanks to a Holthaus touchdown reception. The tight end also suffered an injury against BLHS, but was able to return and had a big night, including the 29-yard touchdown reception.

Tonganoxie almost held Basehor-Linwood on the next series, but the Bobcats were able to squeak through for a first down that sealed the ball game.

“They’re definitely a pretty resilient bunch, Troyer said. “They never gave up. They kept fighting until the last play.”

A collarbone injury likely ended McGraw’s season, while Pankey should find out later this week how long he’ll be out, according to Troyer.

It’s a heartbreaking way to start the season with injuries, though it’s obviously hoped they can be avoided whether it’s Week 1 or in the middle of the playoffs.

Regardless, THS moves into Week 2 against Frontier League foe Spring Hill, which boasts the largest roster in the league and a Class 5A team.

The Broncos won their opener, 46-13, at Bonner Springs.

“They’re going to be a good, physical team,” Troyer said, noting that THS has been playing them regularly, including before the Chieftains joined the Frontier League.

Spring Hill coach Jason Feeback has been at SHHS all that time, so the staffs are familiar with each other as well.

“Last year they were the league champs and we took them to overtime,” Troyer said.

He expects his team to respond this week and give Spring Hill the Cheiftains’ best shot and have another close game.

This week’s game starts at 7 p.m. at Beatty Field on the Tonganoxie High campus.