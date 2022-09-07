It was a good day Saturday for the McLouth High volleyball team.

The Bulldogs went 5-1 at their home invitational. MHS defeated Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Atchison County, Bisohp Ward, Bishop Seabury and Kansas City Christian.

Their lone loss was to Pleasant Ridge, which also defeated MHS during a triangular earlier last week at McLouth.

The Bullldogs were 8-5 overall and 1-1 in Northeast Kansas League play entering this week.

They headed to Jackson Heights on Tuesday for their next competition, but matches took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.