Tonganoxie High boys soccer has dropped a couple tough losses after opening the season with a victory.

THS lost Tuesday in overtime at Piper, 2-1, and then fell again Thursday at Lansing by the same score.

The Chieftains fell behind, 1-0, against Piper in the first half, but answered with a goal from Iker Ragues Roma in the second half. The teams ended in a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, but Piper scored the winning goal about 3 minutes into overtime. Brenan Kuzmic had the assist on Roma’s goal.

Kuzmic had two shots on goal, while Jackson McWilliams, Gavin Shupe, Trent Barnes and Roma each had one shot on goal.

McWilliams had 21 saves and a penalty kick save in 83 minutes of play while allowing the two Pirate goals.

Against Lansing, Kuzmic scored a second-half goal, but Tonganoxie was unable to get the equalizer in the second half, and the Lions held on for the 2-1 victory.

In total, Kuzmic had four shots on goal and Trent Barnes had one. Shupe and Kuzmic both had yellow cards in the loss. McWilliams had 13 saves while giving up two goals in the loss.

Tonganoxie enters Frontier League play next week at 1-2 overall.

THS was on the road against league foe Spring Hill (2-0) on Tuesday and then back home Thursday against another league foe in Paola (0-1).

Spring Hill has defeated Piper, 1-0, and Gardner-Edgerton, 3-2, while Paola’s lone match was a loss to Baldwin, 5-0.

The match against Spring Hill took place after The Mirror’s print deadline, but the match can be watched today on the Spring Hill Sports Live YouTube page or by going to varsitysportslive.com/springhill.html. Updates can be found at tonganoxiemirror.com as well.