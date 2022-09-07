Archive for Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Tonganoxie High girls golf opens season Thursday
September 7, 2022
The Tonganoxie High girls golf team will start the season Thursday if Mother Nature is on board. The season was supposed to start Aug 30 with a tournament in Ottawa, but lightning forced the cancellation of that invitational.
THS now will start the season at 1 p.m. with the Seaman Invitational at Village Greens near Ozawkie. Additional THS golfers will compete at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Wamego Invitational.
