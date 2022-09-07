Archive for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Tonganoxie High girls golf opens season Thursday

By Shawn Linenberger

September 7, 2022

The Tonganoxie High girls golf team will start the season Thursday if Mother Nature is on board. The season was supposed to start Aug 30 with a tournament in Ottawa, but lightning forced the cancellation of that invitational.

THS now will start the season at 1 p.m. with the Seaman Invitational at Village Greens near Ozawkie. Additional THS golfers will compete at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Wamego Invitational.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment