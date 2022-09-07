The Tonganoxie High girls golf team will start the season Thursday if Mother Nature is on board. The season was supposed to start Aug 30 with a tournament in Ottawa, but lightning forced the cancellation of that invitational.

THS now will start the season at 1 p.m. with the Seaman Invitational at Village Greens near Ozawkie. Additional THS golfers will compete at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Wamego Invitational.