U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., made a stop this past month at Casey’s General Store in Tonganoxie in advance of his general election race in November.

LaTurner visited the local convenience store Aug. 16 to engage with employees and customers, learn about the dynamics of operating a convenience store, and discuss economic opportunity for small businesses in Eastern Kansas.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to chat with employees and customers yesterday at Casey’s in Tonganoxie,” LaTurner said in a release last month. “Convenient stores like Casey’s are vital to our economy and to the daily lives of Kansans

“Over 50% of Americans visit a convenience store every day and rely on the food, gas and products these stores provide. I am focused on pushing a pro-growth agenda in Congress that will bring down inflation, get Kansans back to work, and deliver much-needed economic relief to businesses across our state.”

LaTurner got behind the counter and worked the register while at the Tonganoxie store.

The former Kansas State Treasurer Kansas state senator seeks his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He first was elected to Congress in November 2020 and faces Democratic challenger Patrick Schmidt and write-in Michael Soetaert.

Schmidt served in the U.S. Navy and earned a bachelor’s from Tufts University in 2013.

Soetaert unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in August.