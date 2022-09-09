Patriot Day is Sept. 11

On Sept. 11, designated Patriot Day, we commemorate the lives of those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.

Proudly display the flag of the United States in honor of the innocent people who lost their lives, pray for their families who continue to endure the pain, and honor the bravery of our nation’s first responders. Honor those who have answered the call to serve our country and continue to risk their lives in defense of our freedom.

Worship concert is Sept. 11

Grand Ole Opry performer Daryl Mosley will lead a worship concert starting at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 11 at First Baptist Church of McLouth.

Singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley has made countless appearances at The Grand Ole Opry, as well as the Bluebird Café. He has written three Song of the Year award winners, has six No. 1 songs to his credit, and has twice been named Songwriter of the Year. His songs have been recorded by many artists, including Bobby Osborne, Lynn Anderson, and The Booth Brothers.

Daryl says he just writes and sings songs about real people. Faith, Home and Community are the foundation of his music, because those are the things that are most precious to him.