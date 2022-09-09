This month September 2022 at the museum

Volunteers at the Tonganoxie Museum are spending lots of time in the Honey Valley Schoolhouse refreshing exhibits and getting ready for the third-grade field trip.

What’s involved? Creating new exhibits and new ways for young students to interact with exhibits in the schoolhouse.

Telling more stories about teaching and learning in a one room schoolhouse. A little bit of patching and painting.

What can you do? Share family stories you know about learning in a one room schoolhouse. Come out to the museum on any Wednesday morning and spend some time with us.

Or stop by the Farmer’s Market on Thursday,and check out our booth!

50 years ago: Sept. 7, 1972

An early morning flash flood did extensive damage to the eastern part of Tonganoxie. The Sturgeon Trailer Court received the brunt of the storm. Water blocked roads throughout the area: County Road 5, East Fourth Street, Old Highway 40, County Road 25 and numerous side streets.

Several families were evacuated. The unusual flood, heaviest in Tonganoxie history, was caused by 6 inches of rain after the ground was already wet.

The water backed up when material stacked up at two bridges downstream from the trailer park.

Twenty-six trailers in the court received damage. About twenty-five cars at the court were inundated.

The Tonganoxie Fire Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, the City Police, and volunteers evacuated approximately 70 persons from the court. Some people were carried out and others were removed by boat. The Leavenworth County Chapter of the Red Cross started contacting families that lived in the flood areas, to provide any assistance that may be needed by families in the disaster areas.

The B&J Thriftway Market on Third and West streets is now open. Bill Seymour and Jim Gambrill plan for a big grand opening later this month.

Everyone is invited to come by and take a look at the all-new store.

Remodeling of the District Court at the Courthouse was completed this past week.

Something new for the girls in high school has been added to the activity schedule this year. The girls will have an opportunity to participate in volleyball, basketball, and track for the first time. Mr. John Darr has accepted the responsibility of coaching the volleyball team.

Donated toys and furniture are needed by the high school Homemaking III Class for a nursery school so students can study children and their development.

75 years ago: Aug. 21, 1947

The costs for educating Junior include, books, shoes, clothes and possibly helping with the homework. There is no rest for the wicked, that’s for sure.

The Kansas City Blues will play at Muehlebach field this Tuesday night. Tonganoxie fans are loading up special busses cheering on the team to win the American Association pennant.

Your Polio Prevention tip this week is to seek the advice from your family physician when it comes to the removal of tonsils and adenoids. Normally summer is considered the perfect time for this childhood operation, but now the March of Dimes has some new research.

There may be more of a predisposition to infantile paralysis infection as a result of these hot weather month procedures. Always consult your family doctor before scheduling such an operation.

Cain’s Drug Store reminds all of us that the ingredients your doctor orders are important, but so is the scientific knowledge of the pharmacist. Be sure to take your prescription to a business with skill and experience in compounding and filling your medications.

Baby Sale at IGA. Not babies, but baby food products. Four Gerber tins of orange and grapefruit are only 29 cents. Also available is Swan Soap for baby’s delicate skin, and Rinso detergent for clean clothes.

100 years ago: Sept. 7, 1922

We were surprised and gratified to learn while in Oskaloosa and Valley Falls last week that the dealers in chickens and eggs in Tonganoxie were paying the farmers more for their produce here that in those towns.

Our dealers were paying four cents more per pound for chickens and from two to three cents more for eggs per dozen.

Mr. Casanova at the Mill is paying from two to five cents per bushel more for the same grade of wheat than the buyers at other places around here.

When it comes to buying groceries and provisions, they can be secured at a better price, or as good a price, than in the surrounding towns. Trade at home, it pays, especially when you consider the extra cost of getting to the other markets and the time consumed.

The City Council received bids last Tuesday evening for the Sanitary Sewer bonds.

The bonds were sold to Shawnee Investment and Columbia Title Investment Co. of Topeka. The main sewer bonds were sold at a premium of $15.82 and will be serial bonds.

These bonds will carry an interest rate of five per cent.

The result of the Council selling the two issues at this price means that the net interest will be about $4.80

125 years ago: Sept. 9, 1897

Lem Evans got a judgement in Justice Thistlethwaite’s court last Thursday, against the Eddy estate for $15. For acting as arbitrator in a suit between S.T. Peck and the estate.

Mr. Evans was one of the three arbitrators selected to settle the difference between S.T. Peck and the Eddy estate.

Mr. Peck has brought suit to enforce the decision of the arbitrators, and Mr. Evans also goes to law to collect his fee.

Last Saturday, Constable Lawrence went to Leavenworth to serve a garnishee summons on the First National Bank where the Eddy estate has a deposit. This proceeding will be heard Saturday.