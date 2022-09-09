Archive for Friday, September 9, 2022

Scoreboard for Sept. 8, 2022

September 9, 2022

SCHEDULES/RESULTS

TONGANOXIE

Boys Cross Country

Sept. 3 at Lansing dual L, 24-35; top runner: Eli Gilmore, first place

Sept. 10 at Wamego Invite

Sept. 15 at McLouth Invite

Sept. 20 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 24 at Rim Rock

Sept. 29 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational

Oct. 8 at P Ridge Invitational

Oct. 13 Frontier League Meet at Wyandotte County Park

Oct. 22 Regionals

Oct. 29 State

Girls Cross Country

Sept. 3 at Lansing dual, L, 24-35; top runner: Jocie Thomas.

Sept. 10 at Wamego Invite

Sept. 15 at McLouth Invite

Sept. 20 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 24 at Rim Rock

Sept. 29 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational

Oct. 8 at P Ridge Invitational

Oct. 13 Frontier League Meet at Wyandotte County Park

Oct. 22 Regionals

Oct. 29 State

Football

Sept. 2 at Basehor-Linwood, L, 47-42 (0-0, 0-1)

Sept. 9 SPRING HILL

Sept. 16 at Chanute

Sept. 23 PAOLA

Sept. 30 BONNER SPRINGS

Oct. 7 at Louisburg

Oct. 14 at Eudora

Oct. 21 OTTAWA

Oct. 28 Week 9 TBA

Girls golf

Aug. 29 at Ottawa

Sept. 8 at Spring Hill

Sept. 8 at Wamego

Sept. 13 at Hayden Invite

Sept. 21 at Spring Hill

Sept. 26 at Jeff West

Sept. 26 at Sunflower Hills

Oct. 3 at Anderson County

Oct. 3 at Piper Invite

Oct. 4 Frontier League Meet

Oct. 5 at Basehor-Linwood

Oct. 10 Regionals

Oct. 17-18 State at Emporia

Boys soccer

Aug. 26 KC CHRISTIAN, W, 1-0 (0-0, 1-0)

Aug. 30 at Piper, L, 2-1 OT (0-0, 1-1)

Sept. 1 at Lansing, L, 2-1 (0-0, 1-2)

Sept. 6 at Spring Hill, L, 5-0 (0-1, 1-3)

Sept. 8 PAOLA, W, 9-0 (1-1, 2-3)

Sept. 13 at Topeka High

Sept. 15 LOUISBURG

Sept. 20 HAYDEN

Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 29 at Junction City

Oct. 4 BISHOP MIEGE

Oct. 6 OTTAWA

Oct. 11 at Basehor-Linwood

Oct. 13 at Baldwin

Oct. 18 at Seaman

Oct. 20 EUDORA

Oct. 24 Regionals

Nov. 1 Quarterfinals

No. 4-5 State

Volleyball

Aug. 30 at Piper: vs. De Soto, W, 2-0 (25-15, 25-17); vs. Piper, L, 2-0 (25-15, 25-17) (0-0, 1-1)

Sept. 1 TURNER, W, 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-8) (0-0, 2-1)

Sept. 6 at Paola, W, 3-2 (17-25, 25-13, 15-25, 25=21, 15-12); (1-0, 3-1)

Sept. 17 at Rossville Invite

Sept. 19 at Atchison

Sept. 20 at Bonner Springs

Sept. 24 TONGANOXIE INVITE

Sept. 26 at Baldwin (tri)

Sept. 27 SPRING HILL

Sept. 29 at Louisburg

Oct. 1 at Ottawa Invitational

Oct. 4 at Ottawa

Oct. 10 at Jeff West

Oct. 11 BALDWIN

Oct. 13 at Leavenworth

Oct. 17 at Bishop Ward

Oct. 18 EUDORA

Oct. 22 Substate

Oct. 28-29 State

MCLOUTH

Boys Cross Country

Sept. 1 at Jeff West Invite

Sept. 8 at Holton Invitational

Sept. 15 MCLOUTH INVITE

Sept. 22 at Royal Valley

Sept. 24 at Rim Rock Invite

Sept. 29 at Horton Invite

Oct. 8 at Pleasant Ridge

Oct. 13 at NEK League meet

Oct. 22 Regionals

Oct. 29 State

Girls Cross Country

Sept. 1 at Jeff West Invite

Sept. 8 at Holton Invitational

Sept. 15 MCLOUTH INVITE

Sept. 22 at Royal Valley

Sept. 24 at Rim Rock Invite

Sept. 29 at Horton Invite

Oct. 8 at Pleasant Ridge

Oct. 13 at NEK League meet

Oct. 22 Regionals

Oct. 29 State

Football

Sept. 2 ONAGA, L, 21-0 (0-0, 0-1)

Sept. 9 at Horton

Sept. 16 at Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Sept. 23 JEFF COUNTY NORTH

Sept. 30 at Mission Valley

Oct. 7 VALLEY FALLS

Oct. 14 OSKALOOSA

Oct. 21 at St. Marys

Oct. 28 Week 9 TBA

Volleyball

Aug. 27 at Wabaunsee Invitational: Mission Valley, W, 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-22), Wabaunsee, L, 2-0 (25-19, 25-15), Centralia, L, 2-0 (25-23, 25-15), Osage City, L, 2-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-21), Axtell, W, 2-0 (25-12, 25-22); (0-0. 2-3)

Aug. 30 HORTON, W, 2-0 (25-16, 25-19), PLEASANT RIDGE, L, 2-1 (25-19, 24-26, 27-25); (1-1, 3-4)

Sept. 3 MCLOUTH INVITE: Maur Hill-Mount Academy, W, 2-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-23), Pleasant Ridge, L, 2-0 (25-14, 25-13), Atchison County, W, 2-1 (20-25, 25-14, 25-21), Bishop Ward, W, 2-0 (25-15, 25-7), Bishop Seabury, W, 2-0 (27-25, 25-16), Kansas City Christian, W, 2-0 (25-12, 25-20); (1-1, 8-5)

Sept. 6 at Jackson Heights, L, 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-21); (1-2, 8-6)

Sept. 13 at Maur Hill

Sept. 20 at Jeff County North

Sept. 27 at Oskaloosa

Oct. 1 at Valley Falls

Oct. 4 MCLOUTH TRIANGULAR

Oct. 15 at Riverside

Oct. 11 at Valley Falls

Oct. 18 at Atchison County

Oct. 22 Regionals

Oct. 29 State

SCORES

FOOTBALL

Frontier League

Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42

Paola 28, Fort Scott 6

Atchison 31, Ottawa 24

Eudora 41, Baldwin 0

Rodgers-Heritage (Ark.) 20, Louisburg 6

Spring Hill 46, Bonner Springs 21

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 27, Lansing 21

Piper 31, Shawnee Heights 20

Leavenworth 61, Turner 0

Seaman 58, Topeka West 14

Northeast Kansas League

Onaga 21, McLouth 0

Atchison County 44, Valley Falls 6

Jackson Heights 61, Horton 7

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 54, Oskaloosa 14

Jeff County North 50, Pleasant Ridge 8

