Scoreboard for Sept. 8, 2022
September 9, 2022
SCHEDULES/RESULTS
TONGANOXIE
Boys Cross Country
Sept. 3 at Lansing dual L, 24-35; top runner: Eli Gilmore, first place
Sept. 10 at Wamego Invite
Sept. 15 at McLouth Invite
Sept. 20 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 24 at Rim Rock
Sept. 29 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational
Oct. 8 at P Ridge Invitational
Oct. 13 Frontier League Meet at Wyandotte County Park
Oct. 22 Regionals
Oct. 29 State
Girls Cross Country
Sept. 3 at Lansing dual, L, 24-35; top runner: Jocie Thomas.
Sept. 10 at Wamego Invite
Sept. 15 at McLouth Invite
Sept. 20 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 24 at Rim Rock
Sept. 29 at Perry-Lecompton Invitational
Oct. 8 at P Ridge Invitational
Oct. 13 Frontier League Meet at Wyandotte County Park
Oct. 22 Regionals
Oct. 29 State
Football
Sept. 2 at Basehor-Linwood, L, 47-42 (0-0, 0-1)
Sept. 9 SPRING HILL
Sept. 16 at Chanute
Sept. 23 PAOLA
Sept. 30 BONNER SPRINGS
Oct. 7 at Louisburg
Oct. 14 at Eudora
Oct. 21 OTTAWA
Oct. 28 Week 9 TBA
Girls golf
Aug. 29 at Ottawa
Sept. 8 at Spring Hill
Sept. 8 at Wamego
Sept. 13 at Hayden Invite
Sept. 21 at Spring Hill
Sept. 26 at Jeff West
Sept. 26 at Sunflower Hills
Oct. 3 at Anderson County
Oct. 3 at Piper Invite
Oct. 4 Frontier League Meet
Oct. 5 at Basehor-Linwood
Oct. 10 Regionals
Oct. 17-18 State at Emporia
Boys soccer
Aug. 26 KC CHRISTIAN, W, 1-0 (0-0, 1-0)
Aug. 30 at Piper, L, 2-1 OT (0-0, 1-1)
Sept. 1 at Lansing, L, 2-1 (0-0, 1-2)
Sept. 6 at Spring Hill, L, 5-0 (0-1, 1-3)
Sept. 8 PAOLA, W, 9-0 (1-1, 2-3)
Sept. 13 at Topeka High
Sept. 15 LOUISBURG
Sept. 20 HAYDEN
Sept. 22 BONNER SPRINGS
Sept. 29 at Junction City
Oct. 4 BISHOP MIEGE
Oct. 6 OTTAWA
Oct. 11 at Basehor-Linwood
Oct. 13 at Baldwin
Oct. 18 at Seaman
Oct. 20 EUDORA
Oct. 24 Regionals
Nov. 1 Quarterfinals
No. 4-5 State
Volleyball
Aug. 30 at Piper: vs. De Soto, W, 2-0 (25-15, 25-17); vs. Piper, L, 2-0 (25-15, 25-17) (0-0, 1-1)
Sept. 1 TURNER, W, 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-8) (0-0, 2-1)
Sept. 6 at Paola, W, 3-2 (17-25, 25-13, 15-25, 25=21, 15-12); (1-0, 3-1)
Sept. 17 at Rossville Invite
Sept. 19 at Atchison
Sept. 20 at Bonner Springs
Sept. 24 TONGANOXIE INVITE
Sept. 26 at Baldwin (tri)
Sept. 27 SPRING HILL
Sept. 29 at Louisburg
Oct. 1 at Ottawa Invitational
Oct. 4 at Ottawa
Oct. 10 at Jeff West
Oct. 11 BALDWIN
Oct. 13 at Leavenworth
Oct. 17 at Bishop Ward
Oct. 18 EUDORA
Oct. 22 Substate
Oct. 28-29 State
MCLOUTH
Boys Cross Country
Sept. 1 at Jeff West Invite
Sept. 8 at Holton Invitational
Sept. 15 MCLOUTH INVITE
Sept. 22 at Royal Valley
Sept. 24 at Rim Rock Invite
Sept. 29 at Horton Invite
Oct. 8 at Pleasant Ridge
Oct. 13 at NEK League meet
Oct. 22 Regionals
Oct. 29 State
Girls Cross Country
Sept. 1 at Jeff West Invite
Sept. 8 at Holton Invitational
Sept. 15 MCLOUTH INVITE
Sept. 22 at Royal Valley
Sept. 24 at Rim Rock Invite
Sept. 29 at Horton Invite
Oct. 8 at Pleasant Ridge
Oct. 13 at NEK League meet
Oct. 22 Regionals
Oct. 29 State
Football
Sept. 2 ONAGA, L, 21-0 (0-0, 0-1)
Sept. 9 at Horton
Sept. 16 at Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Sept. 23 JEFF COUNTY NORTH
Sept. 30 at Mission Valley
Oct. 7 VALLEY FALLS
Oct. 14 OSKALOOSA
Oct. 21 at St. Marys
Oct. 28 Week 9 TBA
Volleyball
Aug. 27 at Wabaunsee Invitational: Mission Valley, W, 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-22), Wabaunsee, L, 2-0 (25-19, 25-15), Centralia, L, 2-0 (25-23, 25-15), Osage City, L, 2-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-21), Axtell, W, 2-0 (25-12, 25-22); (0-0. 2-3)
Aug. 30 HORTON, W, 2-0 (25-16, 25-19), PLEASANT RIDGE, L, 2-1 (25-19, 24-26, 27-25); (1-1, 3-4)
Sept. 3 MCLOUTH INVITE: Maur Hill-Mount Academy, W, 2-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-23), Pleasant Ridge, L, 2-0 (25-14, 25-13), Atchison County, W, 2-1 (20-25, 25-14, 25-21), Bishop Ward, W, 2-0 (25-15, 25-7), Bishop Seabury, W, 2-0 (27-25, 25-16), Kansas City Christian, W, 2-0 (25-12, 25-20); (1-1, 8-5)
Sept. 6 at Jackson Heights, L, 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-21); (1-2, 8-6)
Sept. 13 at Maur Hill
Sept. 20 at Jeff County North
Sept. 27 at Oskaloosa
Oct. 1 at Valley Falls
Oct. 4 MCLOUTH TRIANGULAR
Oct. 15 at Riverside
Oct. 11 at Valley Falls
Oct. 18 at Atchison County
Oct. 22 Regionals
Oct. 29 State
SCORES
FOOTBALL
Frontier League
Basehor-Linwood 47, Tonganoxie 42
Paola 28, Fort Scott 6
Atchison 31, Ottawa 24
Eudora 41, Baldwin 0
Rodgers-Heritage (Ark.) 20, Louisburg 6
Spring Hill 46, Bonner Springs 21
United Kansas Conference
De Soto 27, Lansing 21
Piper 31, Shawnee Heights 20
Leavenworth 61, Turner 0
Seaman 58, Topeka West 14
Northeast Kansas League
Onaga 21, McLouth 0
Atchison County 44, Valley Falls 6
Jackson Heights 61, Horton 7
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 54, Oskaloosa 14
Jeff County North 50, Pleasant Ridge 8
