Team Tongie will be one of three local organizations to benefit from an upcoming charity golf tournament.

The fifth annual Trinity Family Learning Center Golf Tournament will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Dub’s Dread Golf Course, 12601 Hollingsworth Road in Kansas City, Kan.

This year, the tournament will be benefiting Team Tongie and Basehor-Linwood Assistance Services along with Tirinty. Cost is $100 for a single player or $400 per team. Entry deadline is Sept. 5.

Hole sponsorships for businesses are $125 each. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Lunch will be provided at noon and registration begins at 12:30 p.m. There also will be $20 mulligans, a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction. Prizes also will be awarded to players at the four-person scramble.

For more information, contact Jenn Pierce, tflcdirector@gatheringinchrist.org or 913-724-4441, ext. 1 or Rev. Jason Boetcher at enoch34@yahoo.com.