Archive for Friday, September 9, 2022
Team Tongie to benefit from Sunday golf tournament
September 9, 2022
Team Tongie will be one of three local organizations to benefit from an upcoming charity golf tournament.
The fifth annual Trinity Family Learning Center Golf Tournament will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Dub’s Dread Golf Course, 12601 Hollingsworth Road in Kansas City, Kan.
This year, the tournament will be benefiting Team Tongie and Basehor-Linwood Assistance Services along with Tirinty. Cost is $100 for a single player or $400 per team. Entry deadline is Sept. 5.
Hole sponsorships for businesses are $125 each. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Lunch will be provided at noon and registration begins at 12:30 p.m. There also will be $20 mulligans, a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction. Prizes also will be awarded to players at the four-person scramble.
For more information, contact Jenn Pierce, tflcdirector@gatheringinchrist.org or 913-724-4441, ext. 1 or Rev. Jason Boetcher at enoch34@yahoo.com.
