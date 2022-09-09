Archive for Friday, September 9, 2022

Tonganoxie High cheer squad shines at Kansas Wesleyan camp

Tonganoxie High School cheer squad members enjoy a successful camp earlier this summer at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. The Tonganoxie team won several awards, including first place in the gameday competition.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 9, 2022

The Tonganoxie High School cheer squad had some big performances at a cheer camp earlier this summer on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus in Salina.

The THS cheer squad received a blue ribbon for its gameday routine, a gold ribbon on its camp routine, a spirit stick the Universal Cheerleaders Association spirit banana, four Dancing Diva Awards and first place for the jump-off.

In addition, three athletes made All-American. Tonganoxie also received a trophy for having the best pyramid stunt in camp and were named champions for their gameday routine.

