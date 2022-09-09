The Tonganoxie High School cheer squad had some big performances at a cheer camp earlier this summer on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus in Salina.

The THS cheer squad received a blue ribbon for its gameday routine, a gold ribbon on its camp routine, a spirit stick the Universal Cheerleaders Association spirit banana, four Dancing Diva Awards and first place for the jump-off.

In addition, three athletes made All-American. Tonganoxie also received a trophy for having the best pyramid stunt in camp and were named champions for their gameday routine.