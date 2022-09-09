Stories for older youths to be offered in September

Tuesdays in September mean Stories with Susan, the children’s librarian.



Every Tuesday starting at 3:45 p.m., Susan will create new worlds and engage kids’ imaginations through storytelling, music and activities. Those interested should meet in the Community Room.

Therapy dogs to visit the library

The Human Animal Bond, a dog therapy group from the Fort Leavenworth/Leavenworth area, will bring therapy dogs to the library at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 for youths and families to meet and interact with. The presentation will also include learning about dog care and safety. The group requests that children be at least 5 years of age to participate.



Teddy Bear check-up time

Even a child’s favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal needs a check up from time to time. During our two day teddy bear clinic programming, kids can bring their favorite stuffies to the library for a personal health visit. Youths will get to learn how to use doctor tools like a stethoscope, otoscope, etc. Gold star stuffie patients will even get a special surprise! The teddy bear clinic for toddlers only is 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23. The all-ages clinic is 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22.

Hair school for dads

The library is offering dads a chance to learn more about styling their daughter’s hair in our Hair School for Dads program in late September.

Jocelyn Jones from Blush hair salon will lead the program and teach dads hair care tips as well as various cute hairstyles.

The program is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 24. This is a great opportunity for dads and daughters to bond as well as increase dad’s comfort and skill level. Space is limited, so registration is required by calling the library at 845-3281. One spot per dad/daughter. The program is free to attend.



— Kim Downing is circulation coordinator at Tonganoxie Public Library