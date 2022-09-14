This Week at the Museum

Last Wednesday, Sept. 7, volunteers installed a new sign on Washington Street. Take the time to drive down Washington Street, west from 24-40, and check it out for yourself.

While the sign was being installed, other volunteers mowed and trimmed the grass. In the schoolhouse, work continued updating and refreshing exhibits. In the museum office, two volunteers entered data about recent donations of artifacts. Yet another volunteer worked on painting the outhouse and scraping old paint off the schoolhouse doors.

50 years ago: Sept. 14, 1972

A total of 1,256 students are enrolled in Tonganoxie schools this fall. Superintendent Robert Powers noted this is an increase over last year’s enrollment of 1,205 students.

A Simplicity Campaign casual fashion show will be held in the Tonganoxie High School Auditorium on September 26th at 7 p.m. The Simplicity Company will be providing the clothes. The fashions will be modeled by girls from the FHA and Home Economics Departments. The public is welcome.

Don’t miss Pat Boone and family for a wonderful family fun night show at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchison Sept. 16, 17, and 18.

A long-time spinster finally found herself a husband after seeing the picture of a man on a “wanted” poster, she offered $100 more for him than the government did.

Irving H. Freezor, County Assessor, announced a big boost in Leavenworth County valuations for tax purposes, and pointed out there were 80 county permits in 1971 for single family construction. This home building is reflected in an increase in valuations from $64,267,912 in 1971 to $68,817,016 for 1972 – a total increase of $4,549,104.

These, valuations should provide a direct effect on tax levies for 1972, which will be reflected in tax statements to be received in December. In other words, high valuations will raise more money for various budgets for cities, schools, county and townships with the same levy. So, all these new valuations may bring in more people and affect school enrollment, it may also be pointed out that the new homes also raise more tax money to take care of added family requirements.

75 years ago: Sept. 4, 1947

Well, the summer heat has waited to top 107 degrees for the first day of our county fair! This is a record as the hottest day of the summer. But the hot temperatures did not stop visitors from an almost record day. Authorities counted at least 4,000 for the first day attendance. High heat meant huge sales for the cold drink tent. Due to the large increase in livestock showings, the fair board secured another tent measuring 42 x 70 to house the overflow. This is undoubtedly the largest livestock showing in fair history.

Along with big crowds at the fairgrounds, the schools are also experiencing some increases. Twenty-five first graders will start school in Tonganoxie bringing the grand total of first through eighth graders to 178. The high school has 107 total students with a nice sized senior class of 26. Students were dismissed early these last few days to attend the fair. The high heat didn’t do much for inside reading, writing and arithmetic, either.

A sign of the times from the Nebraska State Fair - a brand new combine brought in more sightseers than the Exotic Fan Dancer, Sally Rand.

This hot August weather has done a number on the tomato crop for the Kaw Valley. It has been deemed a total failure, along with the string beans. Sweet potatoes are doing well and making a rebound in growth.

Another simple precaution to observe during these summer “polio months.” The rule that should be followed is to avoid swimming in polluted water. Take no chances and don’t swim in waters known to be polluted. If it smells, don’t get in it.

Dale Rawlings Feed Store is offering more than $200 in prizes given away at their booth at the fair. Bushels and half bushels of good white seed corn, hybrid corn and any other seed corn to your liking.

100 years ago: Sept. 14, 1922

The City Council met in regular session last Monday evening. The usual bills were allowed.

A resolution was passed asking the Mayor to appoint appraisers to assess the value and damages to Foley Bros. for the land necessary for the sewer disposal plant which will be located on the east part of this land.

An ordinance was passed providing means for condemning land and appraising damages in the city limits caused by the laying of the mains or the laterals of the sewer system.

The Council upon request granted permission to C.A. Christy to build a filling station on the corner of Main and Fourth streets.

The Mayor and Council appointed J.H. Dreisbach, W.C. Allan and I. Ballou as appraisers for the site of the disposal plant.

Joe Casanova, who will move out of the city next week, tendered his resignation as a Councilman, which was accepted with regret. Foster Laming was elected by the Council to serve the unexpired term.

125 years ago: Sept. 16, 1897

The city council had its regular meeting Monday evening and in the absence of Mayor Dreisbach, Henry Metz, president of the council, occupied the chair. Several bills were allowed, as usual.

Unpaid dog tax came in for a share of the discussion, and the city marshal was instructed to bring action against all parties who are harboring dogs without paying taxes.

For some time there has been considerable friction between three of the members of the council and the city marshal. This found expression in an ordinance introduced and passed reducing the salary of the marshal from sixty dollars a year to one dollar per year. It is hardly likely that this ordinance is intended to be more than temporary in its effect. Personal antagonism sought not to find their way into the pages of the ordinance book.

As acting-Mayor Metz was in doubt as to his authority in signing or vetoing the ordinance, he took the matter under advisement. If he vetoes it, the ordinance will be dead for it requires four votes to pass an ordinance over the mayor’s veto.

Another ordinance introduced and passed provides a punishment for boys jumping on and off trains. The acting mayor also took this under advisement on the same ground as the other. This ordinance is needed. It may save the lives and limbs of indiscreet youngsters.

The council recommended the appointment of Martin Younger and Joe Hollingsworth as policemen but Acting Mayor Mertz did not appoint them.