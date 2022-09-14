It’s time to celebrate Tonganoxie Days once again, though this year’s festival with kick things off with a bang Friday night.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a fireworks show Friday night at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

The show will start around 9 p.m., with visitors welcome to park at the soccer/south ball fields parking area.

TRC director Brad Eccles said there are roughly 200 parking stalls in the gravel parking lot near the soccer fields. Overflow parking also will be available near the smaller arena at the fairgrounds to the west of the main arena across the road.

“We anticipate the fireworks being visible from other areas around town if people don’t wish to visit the fairgrounds to watch,” Eccles said.

People also are welcome to bring their lawn chairs and watch from the soccer fields or ball diamonds.

The parking lot near the north fields won’t be accessible due to their proximity to where the fireworks will be discharged. The fireworks will be north of the diamonds, and those spots don’t quite meet the requirement that they be at least 500 feet from the fireworks, Eccles said.

There also will be a cornhole tournament Friday evening.

Around the Horn Training, 1203 State Ave., Suite C, will have an adult cornhole tournament starting at 5 p.m. To register, go to aroundthehorntraining.com.

On Saturday, Tonganoxie Business Association will be organizing plenty of activities. There will be food trucks for Tonganoxie Days on Fourth Street. Trucks will be at the festival from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Craft Vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., while children’s games and adult large yard games, inflatables and the Tonganoxie FFA petting zoo will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

A youth cornhole tournament will start at 9:30 a.m. downtown. Registration can be done at aroundthehorntraining.com. West Haven Baptist Church again will be offering a slew of carnival games for youths along Delaware Street between Third and Fourth streets.

Live music and a street dance will happen from 4-10 p.m. Bands performing this year are Undercover, Switch in Time and the Bob Kramer Band.

On Sunday, the annual Fire vs. Police softball game will take place at the TRC fields at the fairgrounds.

For more information, visit the Tongie Days facebook page.

THRESHING BEE IS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

The 65th annual McLouth Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday at the Threshing Bee Grounds in McLouth.

All tractors and equipment are welcome. Case Tractors and Equipment will be featured this year.

There will be a flea market. Saturday, there will be breakfast, car show, tractor pulls and more. Go to mclouththreshingbee.com for more information.