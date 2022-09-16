Records: Tonganoxie 1-0 in Frontier League play and 1-1 overall; Chanute is 0-0 in Southeast Kansas League play and 2-0 overall.

Last week: Tonganoxie had an exciting victory at home The Chieftains erased a 10-0 deficit and held on for a 27-24 victory against the defending Frontier League champs. Chanute dropped Pittsburg, 28-13, in Week 2 after defeating Augusta, 38-14, in the season opener.

Last meeting: Tonganoxie won, 48-36 in the 2018 Class 4A playoffs in Tonganoxie.

Series record: Tonganoxie is 1-0 against Chanute, as the playoff matchup four years ago was the first between the two schools.

Coaches: Tonganoxie’s Preston Troyer is in his first season as head coach and is 1-1 overall. Chnaute’s Clete Frazell is in his fourth season at CHS and is 22-8 as head coach at his alma mater.

Trends: Chanute is ranked No. 5 in 4A per kpreps.com. Tonganoxie is right behind the Top 5 in the “Others Considered” list.

Two-minute drill: Tonganoxie is making the more than 2-hour drive to southeast Kansas for the non conference clash against the Blue Comets. Both schools have a father-son storyline in the coaching ranks. Preston Troyer was a 10-year assistant for his father, Al, before the elder Troyer announced in the offseason he was retiring from coaching and heading back to Texas to continue teaching. Frazell’s father, Kent, served as head football coach from 1995-2002, but has coached football in some capacity for 43 years overall at CHS. He also coaches defensive backs for his son’s squad this season in what will be his final season of coaching, per a Sports in Kansas story.