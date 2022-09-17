Today's news

Week 3 Area Football Schedules and Standings

September 17, 2022

STANDINGS

FRONTIER LEAGUE

Eudora 3-0 3-0

Louisburg 2-0 2-1

Tonganoxie 1-0 1-2

Paola 1-1 2-1

Ottawa 1-1 1-2

Spring Hill 1-2 1-2

Bonner Springs 0-2 1-2

Baldwin 0-3 0-3

UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE

Basehor-Linwood 2-0 3-0

De Soto 2-0 2-1

Leavenworrth 2-1 2-1

Shawnee Heights 2-1 2-1

Topeka Seaman 2-1 2-1

Piper 1-1 1-2

Lansing 1-2 1-2

Turner 0-3 0-3

Topeka West 0-3 0-3

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

Atchison County 3-0 3-0

Jackson Heights 2-0 2-0

Maur Hil Mount Academy 1-1 1-1

Pleasant Ridge 1-1 1-1

Jeff County North 1-1 1-2

Valley Falls 1-1 1-2

McLouth 0-1 0-2

Horton 1-2 1-2

Oskaloosa 0-3 0-3

SCORES FRONTIER LEAGUE

Eudora 37, Spring Hill 3

Louisburg 41, Baldwin 13

Paola 21, Ottawa 20

Bonner Springs 31, KC Washington 12

Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17

UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE

Basehor-Linwood 51, Turner 6

Washburn Rural 37, Piper 10

De Soto 63, Topeka West 20

Lansing 34, Leavenworth 26

Seaman 14, Shawnee Heights 7

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 0

Valley Falls 34, Horton 20

Wabaunsee 24, Jeff County North 8

Jackson Heights 49, Pleasant Ridge 20

Maur Hill Mount Academy 2, McLouth 0 (forfeit)

