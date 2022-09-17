Today's news
Week 3 Area Football Schedules and Standings
September 17, 2022
STANDINGS
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Eudora 3-0 3-0
Louisburg 2-0 2-1
Tonganoxie 1-0 1-2
Paola 1-1 2-1
Ottawa 1-1 1-2
Spring Hill 1-2 1-2
Bonner Springs 0-2 1-2
Baldwin 0-3 0-3
UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE
Basehor-Linwood 2-0 3-0
De Soto 2-0 2-1
Leavenworrth 2-1 2-1
Shawnee Heights 2-1 2-1
Topeka Seaman 2-1 2-1
Piper 1-1 1-2
Lansing 1-2 1-2
Turner 0-3 0-3
Topeka West 0-3 0-3
NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE
Atchison County 3-0 3-0
Jackson Heights 2-0 2-0
Maur Hil Mount Academy 1-1 1-1
Pleasant Ridge 1-1 1-1
Jeff County North 1-1 1-2
Valley Falls 1-1 1-2
McLouth 0-1 0-2
Horton 1-2 1-2
Oskaloosa 0-3 0-3
SCORES FRONTIER LEAGUE
Eudora 37, Spring Hill 3
Louisburg 41, Baldwin 13
Paola 21, Ottawa 20
Bonner Springs 31, KC Washington 12
Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17
UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE
Basehor-Linwood 51, Turner 6
Washburn Rural 37, Piper 10
De Soto 63, Topeka West 20
Lansing 34, Leavenworth 26
Seaman 14, Shawnee Heights 7
NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE
Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 0
Valley Falls 34, Horton 20
Wabaunsee 24, Jeff County North 8
Jackson Heights 49, Pleasant Ridge 20
Maur Hill Mount Academy 2, McLouth 0 (forfeit)
