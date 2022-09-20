Excessive heat has caused some schedule changes for some Tonganoxie High sports this week.

The Tonganoxie Invitational cross country meet originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon is now Tuesday morning.

Races start at 9 a.m., with junior varsity and varsity girls running together and then the junior varsity and varsity boys running together at the THS course on the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

THS soccer’s home match Tuesday against Hayden now will take place at 7 p.m.. The JV match will be rescheduled for a later date.

THS JV football’s game Monday also was pushed back to later in the evening Monday.

Teams competing alongside Tonganoxie at the cross country meet are Atchison, Bishop Seabury, Bishop Ward, Heritage Christian Academy, JC Harmon, Manhattan, Maranatha Christian Academy, Midland Adventist Academy, Piper, Pleasant Ridge, St. Marys Academy, Turner, Veritas Christian, Washington and Wyandotte.