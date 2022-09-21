Homecoming week is almost here.

Tonganoxie High School will celebrate homecoming starting Monday with themed dress-up days for students.

There also will be the traditional afternoon parade and pep rally in the downtown area Sept. 30 and crowning of Homecoming royalty that night before the Tonganoxie football game.

Additional community events are planned, including this year’s Tonganoxie Education Foundation Hall of Fame celebration that afternoon and induction during halftime of the THS football game against Bonner Springs.

For a list of hall of fame inductees and more information about homecoming activities next week, be sure to check out the Sept. 28 print edition of The Mirror and tonganoxiemirror.com.