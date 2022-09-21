Tonganoxie High boys soccer had its first tie of the year this past week and it came against a conference foe.

THS tied Louisburg, 2-2, Thursday at Beatty Field. Brenan Kuzmic had both goals for the Chieftains, scoring one in the first half and another in the second. Both were equalizers, as the Wildcats drew first blood in the first half and then took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Tonganoxie had 13 shots on goal. Goalie Jackson McWilliams had 15 saves and gave up two goals against Louisburg.

THS coach Jon Orndorff said continues to make strides with identifying the right combinations of players on the pitch throughout matches and is eager to see the team continue to progress as the season continues.

Tonganoxie enters play this week at 1-1-1 in Frontier League play and 2-4-1 overall.

The Chieftains fell, 4-0, on the road Sept. 13 against Topeka High. Tonganoxie had six shots on goal in the loss. McWilliams had 15 saves and a penalty kick save while also giving up the four goals.

THS battled another Topeka school Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline when Hayden came to town for another non-conference match.

THS also plays at 6 p.m. Thursday against Bonner Springs and then plays again a week later Sept. 29 at Junction City.

Bonner Springs is 3-3 on the year, while Junction City is 2-2 after defeating Maur Hill Mount Academy, 5-0, Thursday in Junction City.