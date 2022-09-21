Archive for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Tonganoxie High nabs 4th at Rossville

Tonganoxie High junior Kasia Baldock displays her celebratory treats after notching 1,000 assists in her volleyball career. The milestone happened during Saturday’s tourney at Rossville. The Chieftains placed fourth at the invitational.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 21, 2022

Tonganoxie High girls volleyball placed fourth at this year’s Rossville Invitational and got to celebrate a major milestone in the process.

Silver Lake (12-4) defeated Tonganoxie 25-19, 25-20, but THS defeated Abilene (5-10) in 3 sets, 16-25, 25-7, 27-25, and Osage City (9-9) in 2 sets, 25-17, 25-10. Tonganoxie also defeated Hayden (7-11) in a hard-fought 2 sets, 26-24, 26-24.

Tonganoxie played fellow Frontier League member Ottawa (5-9) to 3 sets, but the Cyclones got the victory, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22.

Rossville (13-2) also handed Tonganoxie a loss, winning in 2 sets, 25-23, 26-24.

In addition, THS junior setter Kasia Baldock reached 1,000 assists for her career during the tournament at Rossville.

The team celebrated with commemorative cookies.

Silver Lake won the tournament after going 6-0 at its arch-rival’s invitational.

THS entered last week ranked as the No. 9 team in Class 4A. Paola, a team THS defeated earlier this month on the road, was ranked No. 7 at 7-3.

Tonganoxie improved to 8-4 after defeating Atchison, 3-0 on Monday at Atchison. The Chieftains swept the Phoenix (0-8) in three sets, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8.

THS also played Tuesday at Bonner Springs (2-11), but the match took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains will be back home Saturday with their annual Tonganoxie Invitational. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Other schools at the 10-team invite are Blue Valley Southwest, Eudora, Great Bend, Junction City, Ottawa, Piper, St. Marys, Topeka High and Turner.

