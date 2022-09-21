Tonganoxie High girls volleyball placed fourth at this year’s Rossville Invitational and got to celebrate a major milestone in the process.

Silver Lake (12-4) defeated Tonganoxie 25-19, 25-20, but THS defeated Abilene (5-10) in 3 sets, 16-25, 25-7, 27-25, and Osage City (9-9) in 2 sets, 25-17, 25-10. Tonganoxie also defeated Hayden (7-11) in a hard-fought 2 sets, 26-24, 26-24.

Tonganoxie played fellow Frontier League member Ottawa (5-9) to 3 sets, but the Cyclones got the victory, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22.

Rossville (13-2) also handed Tonganoxie a loss, winning in 2 sets, 25-23, 26-24.

In addition, THS junior setter Kasia Baldock reached 1,000 assists for her career during the tournament at Rossville.

The team celebrated with commemorative cookies.

Silver Lake won the tournament after going 6-0 at its arch-rival’s invitational.

THS entered last week ranked as the No. 9 team in Class 4A. Paola, a team THS defeated earlier this month on the road, was ranked No. 7 at 7-3.

Tonganoxie improved to 8-4 after defeating Atchison, 3-0 on Monday at Atchison. The Chieftains swept the Phoenix (0-8) in three sets, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8.

THS also played Tuesday at Bonner Springs (2-11), but the match took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains will be back home Saturday with their annual Tonganoxie Invitational. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Other schools at the 10-team invite are Blue Valley Southwest, Eudora, Great Bend, Junction City, Ottawa, Piper, St. Marys, Topeka High and Turner.