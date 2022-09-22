The Tonganoxie High football team was holding its own Friday against Chanute, but the Blue Comets eventually proved to be too much for the visiting Chieftains in a 41-17 loss.

THS had more total plays (53-42), first downs (11-8) and was penalized less (THS 5 times for 55 yards; CHS 8 times for 90 yards), but miscues hurt the Blue Comets were able to take advantage of them.

The teams were tied at 7 after Talon Langford connected with Todd Brown for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but CHS scored 21 unanswered points, including a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown.

For its part, Tonganoxie was resilient after that special teams touchdown.

The Chieftains were able to drive into Blue Comet territory and kicker Jackson McWilliams was able to hit a 43-yard field goal in the final moments before half. Chanute took a 28-10 lead into the locker room and was able to continue with 13 more points in the second half.

Colton Brusven had Tonganoxie’s other touchdown. He finished the night with 209 yards on 47 carries. His longest run was 20 yards.

THS fell to 1-2 on the year, while Chanute improved to 3-0.

Next up for Tonganoxie is this Friday against Paola (2-1). Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Beatty Field.

OTHER FRONTIER LEAGUE SCORES

Eudora 37, Spring Hill 3

Louisburg 41, Baldwin 13

Paola 21, Ottawa 20

Bonner Springs 31, KC Washington 12

Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17

UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE

Basehor-Linwood 51, Turner 6

Washburn Rural 37, Piper 10

De Soto 63, Topeka West 20

Lansing 34, Leavenworth 26

Seaman 14, Shawnee Heights 7

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 0

Valley Falls 34, Horton 20

Wabaunsee 24, Jeff County North 8

Jackson Heights 49, Pleasant Ridge 20

Maur Hill Mount Academy 2, McLouth 0 (forfeit)