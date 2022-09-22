Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. is extending its adoption special through Saturday (Sept. 24).

LCHS initially offered the special this past week, but announced that it was extending it to this Saturday.

Bigger dogs are available for adoption for only $50. They are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. Some longterm residents may be fee-waived to approved adopters.

Adult cats are available for adoption for only $30. They are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. Like the dogs, some longterm residents may be fee-waived to approved adopters.

Leavenworth County Humane Society is open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursaday, 1-7 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

Application is available at www.LCHSInc.org or by emailing LvnCoHS@live.com.



The shelter is at 100 W. Gilman Road, Lansing. The number there is 913-250-0506.

