Tonganoxie High volleyball eyes title at Saturday’s home invitational
September 23, 2022
Tonganoxie High volleyball players have the opportunity to shine in front of their home crowd Saturday at the Tonganoxie Invitational.
THS also gets to hit reset after dropping a tough Frontier League match Tuesday to Bonner Springs in 5 sets.
Tonganoxie swept Atchison in 3 sets Monday (25-10, 25-9, 25-14) in a quick match against the Phoenix (5-13) on the road.
But against Bonner Springs (4-12) the next night at BSHS, Tonganoxie didn’t have quite the same success.
Bonner Springs won the first match, 25-19, but Tonganoxie answered in the second, 25-13.
Then came the length third set that required extra play. BSHS eventually won, 30-28, but Tonganoxie forced a fifth set with a 25-11 victory in the fourth set. Bonner Springs then took the tiebreaker, 15-11.
Tonganoxie enters Saturday’s tournament at 1-1 in Frontier League play and 7-5 overall.
THS will be in Pool A in the THS east gymnasium with St. Marys (10-3), Topeka High (5-5), Eudora (6-6) and Junction City (1-5).
Pool B will play in the west gymnasium and will have Great Bend (9-3), Piper (8-5), Blue Valley Southwest (7-8), Turner (3-7) and Ottawa (6-11).
Matches start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Here’s the schedule for the invitational:
POOL A
(THS East Gymnasium)
Court 1
Tonganoxie vs. Topeka High
Tonganoxie vs. St. Marys
Tonganoxie vs. Junction City
Tonganoxie vs. Eudora
Topeka High vs. St. Marys
Court 2
Eudora vs. St. Marys
Topeka High vs. Junction City
Topeka High vs. Eudora
Junction City vs. St. Marys
Eudora vs. Junction City
POOL B
(West Gymnasium)
Court 3
Piper vs. Turner
Ottawa vs. Great Bend
Great Bend vs. Blue Valley Southwest
Turner vs. Ottawa
Piper vs. Blue Valley Southwest
Court 4
Blue Valley Southwest vs. Ottawa
Turner vs. Blue Valley Southwest
Ottawa vs. Piper
Great Bend vs. Piper
Great Bend vs. Turner
There will be a 30-minute break between pool play and the championship rounds.
Pool A’s No. 1 team will meet Pool B’s No. 2 team in the semifinals on Court 1 and Pool B’s No. 1 will take on Pool A’s No. 2 in the other semifinal on Court 2 in the east gymnasium.
The winners then will battle for the championship on Court 1 and the semifinal losers will play for third on Court 2.
In the west gymnasium, the No. 3 teams in each pool will play for fifth on Court 3 and the No. 4 teams will play for seventh on Court 4 at the same time as the championship semifinals start. The No. 5 teams from each pool will not have match after pool play.
