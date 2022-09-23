Tonganoxie High volleyball players have the opportunity to shine in front of their home crowd Saturday at the Tonganoxie Invitational.

THS also gets to hit reset after dropping a tough Frontier League match Tuesday to Bonner Springs in 5 sets.

Tonganoxie swept Atchison in 3 sets Monday (25-10, 25-9, 25-14) in a quick match against the Phoenix (5-13) on the road.

But against Bonner Springs (4-12) the next night at BSHS, Tonganoxie didn’t have quite the same success.

Bonner Springs won the first match, 25-19, but Tonganoxie answered in the second, 25-13.

Then came the length third set that required extra play. BSHS eventually won, 30-28, but Tonganoxie forced a fifth set with a 25-11 victory in the fourth set. Bonner Springs then took the tiebreaker, 15-11.

Tonganoxie enters Saturday’s tournament at 1-1 in Frontier League play and 7-5 overall.

THS will be in Pool A in the THS east gymnasium with St. Marys (10-3), Topeka High (5-5), Eudora (6-6) and Junction City (1-5).

Pool B will play in the west gymnasium and will have Great Bend (9-3), Piper (8-5), Blue Valley Southwest (7-8), Turner (3-7) and Ottawa (6-11).

Matches start at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Here’s the schedule for the invitational:

POOL A

(THS East Gymnasium)

Court 1

Tonganoxie vs. Topeka High

Tonganoxie vs. St. Marys

Tonganoxie vs. Junction City

Tonganoxie vs. Eudora

Topeka High vs. St. Marys

Court 2

Eudora vs. St. Marys

Topeka High vs. Junction City

Topeka High vs. Eudora

Junction City vs. St. Marys

Eudora vs. Junction City

POOL B

(West Gymnasium)

Court 3

Piper vs. Turner

Ottawa vs. Great Bend

Great Bend vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Turner vs. Ottawa

Piper vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Court 4

Blue Valley Southwest vs. Ottawa

Turner vs. Blue Valley Southwest

Ottawa vs. Piper

Great Bend vs. Piper

Great Bend vs. Turner

There will be a 30-minute break between pool play and the championship rounds.

Pool A’s No. 1 team will meet Pool B’s No. 2 team in the semifinals on Court 1 and Pool B’s No. 1 will take on Pool A’s No. 2 in the other semifinal on Court 2 in the east gymnasium.

The winners then will battle for the championship on Court 1 and the semifinal losers will play for third on Court 2.

In the west gymnasium, the No. 3 teams in each pool will play for fifth on Court 3 and the No. 4 teams will play for seventh on Court 4 at the same time as the championship semifinals start. The No. 5 teams from each pool will not have match after pool play.