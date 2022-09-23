Tonganoxie and Paola have had a couple thrillers in Frontier League play the past two seasons, so it might be another nail-biter tonight in Tonganoxie. THS will look to stay undefeated in Frontier League play and move back to .500 on the season, while Paola hopes to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Records: Tonganoxie: 1-0 in Frontier League play and 1-2 overall; Paola is 1-1 and 2-1.

Last week: THS had a rough visit to southeast Kansas. The Chieftains lost, 41-17, to Chanute. Paola is 2-1 after squeaking by Ottawa, 21-20, last week for the Panthers' first Frontier League victory of the season.

Last meeting: Tonganoxie 17, Paola 13 in 2021.

Coaches: Paola’s Mike Smith is in his first year as PHS head coach after serving for as an assistant to veteran coach Mike Dumpert, who was head coach nearly 25 years for the Panthers. A PHS alum, Smith is 2-1 as a head coach. Tonganoxie's Preston Troyer is 1-2 as head coach after a successful decade as an assistant under his father, Al Troyer.

Trends: Tonganoxie and Paola played consistently from 1968-82 when they both were members of the Frontier League the first time. Tonganoxie joined the league again in 2018 after the Kaw Valley League disbanded. They both went undefeated in 2019 in regular season play and shared a league title, but didn't meet in the playoffs. Poala defeated Tonganoxie, 35-13, in the 2018 Class 4A playoffs at Poala. THS joined the Frontier League that year, but the teams didn't play in the regular season.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.