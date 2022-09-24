Today's news

Week 4 Area Football Scores and Standings

September 24, 2022

STANDINGS

FRONTIER LEAGUE

Eudora 4-0 4-0

Louisburg 3-0 3-1

Tonganoxie 2-0 2-2

Paola 1-2 2-2

Ottawa 1-2 1-3

Spring Hill 1-2 1-3

Baldwin 0-3 1-3

Bonner Springs 0-3 1-3

UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE

De Soto 3-0 3-1

Shawnee Heights 3-1 3-1

Topeka Seaman 3-1 3-1

Basehor-Linwood 2-1 3-1

Piper 1-1 1-2

Leavenworth 2-2 2-2

Lansing 1-3 1-3

Topeka West 0-3 0-3

Turner 0-3 0-4

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

Atchison County 3-0 3-1

Jackson Heights 3-0 3-1

Jeff County North 2-1 2-2

Valley Falls 1-1 1-3

Maur Hill Mount Academy 2-2 2-2

Pleasant Ridge 2-2 2-2

Horton 1-2 1-3

McLouth 0-3 0-4

Oskaloosa 0-3 0-4

SCORES FRONTIER LEAGUE

Tonganoxie 28, Paola 14

Louisburg 51, Bonner Springs 7

Eudora 49, Ottawa 28

Blue Valley Southwest 49, Spring Hill 26

Baldwin 49, Santa Fe Trail 32

UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE

De Soto 57, Leavenworth 16

Seaman 50, Lansing 32

Shawnee Heights 27, Basehor-Linwood 0

Bishop Ward 35, Turner 0

Piper at Topeka West

NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE

Jeff County North 54, McLouth 18

Rossville 49, Atchison County 8

Riverside 28, Jackson Heights 12

Pleasant Ridge 36, Maur Hill Mount Academy 31

Nemaha Central 78, Horton 0

St. Marys 64, Oskaloosa 0

Mission Valley 24, Valley Falls 16

