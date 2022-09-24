Today's news
Week 4 Area Football Scores and Standings
September 24, 2022
STANDINGS
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Eudora 4-0 4-0
Louisburg 3-0 3-1
Tonganoxie 2-0 2-2
Paola 1-2 2-2
Ottawa 1-2 1-3
Spring Hill 1-2 1-3
Baldwin 0-3 1-3
Bonner Springs 0-3 1-3
UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE
De Soto 3-0 3-1
Shawnee Heights 3-1 3-1
Topeka Seaman 3-1 3-1
Basehor-Linwood 2-1 3-1
Piper 1-1 1-2
Leavenworth 2-2 2-2
Lansing 1-3 1-3
Topeka West 0-3 0-3
Turner 0-3 0-4
NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE
Atchison County 3-0 3-1
Jackson Heights 3-0 3-1
Jeff County North 2-1 2-2
Valley Falls 1-1 1-3
Maur Hill Mount Academy 2-2 2-2
Pleasant Ridge 2-2 2-2
Horton 1-2 1-3
McLouth 0-3 0-4
Oskaloosa 0-3 0-4
SCORES FRONTIER LEAGUE
Tonganoxie 28, Paola 14
Louisburg 51, Bonner Springs 7
Eudora 49, Ottawa 28
Blue Valley Southwest 49, Spring Hill 26
Baldwin 49, Santa Fe Trail 32
UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE
De Soto 57, Leavenworth 16
Seaman 50, Lansing 32
Shawnee Heights 27, Basehor-Linwood 0
Bishop Ward 35, Turner 0
Piper at Topeka West
NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAGUE
Jeff County North 54, McLouth 18
Rossville 49, Atchison County 8
Riverside 28, Jackson Heights 12
Pleasant Ridge 36, Maur Hill Mount Academy 31
Nemaha Central 78, Horton 0
St. Marys 64, Oskaloosa 0
Mission Valley 24, Valley Falls 16
