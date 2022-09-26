A former league foe of Tonganoxie is now a Class 6A school.

Kansas State High School Activities Association announced its 2022-23 classifications Friday.

Mill Valley, which was a member of the Kaw Valley League alongside THS from 2000 to 2016, moved from 5A to the state’s largest class.

Classes 6A, 5A and 4A are 36-member classes, while 3A and 2A have 64 members each. Meanwhile, 1A, the smallest class by enrollment, has the largest number of members with 117.

MVHS is the smallest 6A school with enrollment of 1,340. Enrollment figures are counted as of Sept. 20 based on grades 9-12. Wichita Southeast is the largest school in the state with 2,430.

Tonganoxie is the fifth-largest 4A school with 659 students. McPherson is the largest 4A school, while Holton (323) is the smallest.

In 5A, schools range from Hutchinson (1,305) down to Bonner Springs (735). In 3A, Bishop Ward (313) is the largest school, while Atchison County (174) is the smallest and in 2A, Garden Plain is the largest at 173 and Meade the smallest at 110.

Washington County is the largest 1A school with 109. The smallest school in the state is Healy with 10 students. Healy is about a 60-minute drive from Garden City to the northeast.

Like 6A, 5A has one new member, as Hutchinson dropped down from 6A. Class 4A has a new member in Hugoton (up from 3A), while 3A has three different members in Concordia (down from 4A) and Maur Hill Mount Academy and Atchison County (up from 2A).

The class with the most change was 2A with six schools moving to that classification: Pleasant Ridge and Hays’ Thomas More Prep-Marian (down from 3A) and Atwood-Rawlins County, Leoti-Wichita County and Topeka’s Cair Paravel (all up from 1A).

In 1A, four schools dropped down from 2A and another joined the classification ranks. Lawrence’s Bishop Seabury Academy, Pratt-Skyline, Rosalia-Flint Hills and Yates Center all moved down from 2A. Kansas School for the Deaf in Olathe now has KSHSAA membership as a 1A school.

The classifications pertain to all sports except football.

Football classifications are determined every two years. Enrollment in grades 9-11 are used for each football classification cycle. KSHSAA announced football classification changes a year ago, so teams will compete in their postseason class this year and in 2023 before classifications will be drawn again.

McLouth was one of 20 schools to move into 1A for football.

Tonganoxie won’t potentially face Lansing or Great Bend the next two seasons as both moved up to 5A from 4A. Taking their place were St. Thomas Aquinas and Schlagle, two schools that dropped down from 5A.

Wichita West and Harmon went from 6A to 5A. Wellsville moved to 3A from 2A, while Cherryvale, Council Grove, Southeast of Saline, Halstead, LArned, Riley County, Russell and Sabetha all moved to 2A from 3A. Horton was the lone school to move up to 2A from 1A. There also was movement in 8-Person Division I, with eight schools moving there and six to 8-Person Division II. In addition, 12 changed to 6-player football.

There are 32 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A, 40 in 3A and 2A, 42 in 1A, 48 in 8P D-I, 42 in 8P D-II and 26 in 6P.