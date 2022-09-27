Homecoming Week at Tonganoxie High School got started Monday, but the celebrations aren't just at THS.

THS students greeted Tonganoxie Elementary School students Monday morning at TES. The homecoming parade on Friday also will make its way between TES and Tonganoxie Middle School so that younger students can participate before floats make their way to Pleasant Street and then west along Fourth Street. A pep rally will then take place at Fourth and Bury streets.

This year's Spirit Week has a nautical theme.

Monday was Coral Day (students wore neon or bright colors), Tuesday was Tourist Day: Beach Edition (students dressed like beach tourists), today is Gone Fishin' Day (students will dress like they're going fishing), Thursday is School of Fish Day (twin day) and Friday is Red and White Day.

Tonganoxie High will crown its homecoming king and queen before Friday's THS-Bonner Springs football game. King candidates this year are Eli Gilmore, Ben Farrar, Wyatt Harris, Grant Kelly, Rocco Gehring, Remi Baldock and Canyon Hendrickson. Queen candidates are Jenna Witt, Kyleigh Thomas, Ally Rawlings, Taylor McWilliams, Hunter York, Kylie Vandervoort and Emma Skelley.

Tonganoxie Education Foundation will have its Hall of Fame induction celebrations for 2022 on Friday in the afternoon with a reception at Tonganoxie High School. The inductees also will be recognized during halftime of the THS football game.