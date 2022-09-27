Tonganoxie had a strong first set in its Frontier League home match Tuesday against Spring Hill, but the Broncos, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, had more commanding leads in the next two sets and went on to sweep the Chieftains, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15.

Down 23-18 in the first set, THS put together a run. The Chieftains scored four straight points before the Broncos called a timeout.

After the timeout, Tonganoxie was whistled for a double hit on the ensuing rally and then Spring Hill finished off THS with an ace on set point.

Tonganoxie dropped to 1-2 in Frontier League play and 11-10 overall with the loss to Spring Hill. THS has now lost three straight after going 4-2 and taking third place at the Tonganoxie Invitational on Saturday. Included in those three matches, though, have been two ranked teams. In total, those three teams have a combined record of 49-13. On Monday, THS lost to 5A’s Emporia (16-5) by scores of 25-14 and 26-24 and Baldwin (18-1) by scores of 25-13 and 25-23 in a triangular at Baldwin. BHS is ranked No. 2 in 4A and, as mentioned previously, Spring Hill (15-7) is ranked No. 7 in 5A.

Next up for Tonganoxie is another Frontier League match on Thursday with a trip to Louisburg.

The team will compete in a Saturday tournament in Ottawa and then return to OHS for Frontier League action on Tuesday.