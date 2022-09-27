25 years ago: Oct. 1, 1997

Cameron Howell, the newly hired Leavenworth County Surveyor, is pictured cradling a 40-year-old transit next to the county’s high-tech theodolite. Howell’s knowledge of both the traditional and modern gear have brought significant changes to the surveyor’s office.

A front-page article describe four burglaries and two vehicle accidents that had occurred within the past week.

A full-page advertisement heralded October 5-11 as 4-H Week.

The Leavenworth County Health Department Flu and Pneumonia Immunization Clinics for 1997 begin today.

50 years ago: Sept. 28, 1972

Russell Kimberlin, chairman of the Tonganoxie Jaycees Peanut Butter Sunday, will head the local drive to raise money to support the Kansas Jaycees Cerebral Palsy Ranch, which is a 151-acre tract of land located five miles north of Augusta, Kansas. They have supported this summer camping program for children with cerebral palsy since 1963 to provide a new and different physical and spiritual experience for the children. A total of 1000 has attended to date.

Captain Cantrell of Ft. Riley flew a helicopter onto Beatty Field on an inspection of the swimming pool and park as part of a program where the U.S. Army Engineers would tear down an old house and install new fencing for the area.

Superintendent Powers stated that there is a definite need for a breakfast program for our district centered in the elementary grades. A complete nutritious breakfast served by our lunchroom people would cost 5 cents. Those students eligible for free lunch would also be eligible for a free breakfast. Studies indicate that children tend to do better in their schoolwork if they have had a well-balanced breakfast.

Ryan Patrick Sparks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Sparks, was baptized at the Methodist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Toby Orr, Peak Hill, New South Wales, Australia, are Ryan’s Godparents.

As Tonganoxie grows, so will the student population of USD 464 grow. The problem of overcrowding in the present school buildings in the district needs immediate attention. The Board and Steering Committee are planning for the future. The best interest of the district is to provide an education for each child that will enable him to take his place as an able adult member in our society. As many of you know, the Board owns 12 acres located in the south end of Tonganoxie that would be fine for building a school. With the increasing student population, the big question is “just what should be built on this site”.

75 years ago: Sept. 18, 1947

A “corn thief” was caught shucking ears on the Rollin Robb farm this last week. The man in question has been charged with grand larceny for his offense and will be arraigned in city court at Leavenworth. When the officers arrived, he was found shucking corn with an old model car parked nearby. He had corn piled in several neat piles with empty sacks for his stash. He had already amassed over nine bushels worth $22.86 at today’s market price. The “shucker” had parked his vehicle and set up operation so as not to be seen from the road.

The Parade of Progress will be held at Tonganoxie Rural High School on October 1 and 2 and it’s all free. This event will be sponsored by Kansas Power and Light and Kansas Electric Power companies. You’ll be sure to get bright ideas for your future.

Jahn Super Mart has low prices on sugar, coffee and cigarettes this week. Sweeten your cup of Joe while you enjoy your favorite brand of tobacco.

J.C. Laming says to be a “wreck” less driver by obeying traffic rules and keeping your car in good working condition. Be sure to buy insurance from a service minded agency, like J.C. Laming and Son

100 years ago: Sept. 28, 1922

Ab Wickersham has broken into the prize ring by entering the old fiddlers’ contest at the state fair and winning third prize of $10. The Topeka Capital tells it thus – “Abner Wickersham, 61, of Tonganoxie, played on a fiddle he made himself from the hollowed-out log of a water elm, or hickory tree. It is put together with wooden screws and shoe nails and is elaborately carved. He is called the Fiddler-Philosopher of Tonganoxie.”

High School Notes – The High School enrollment is 108.By classes: The Freshmen have 34; Sophomores 17; Juniors 28; Seniors 28; Postgraduate 1.

125 years ago: Sept. 30, 1897

The barn of John Wickey, five miles southeast of town, was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, between seven and eight o’clock. One of the family went to the barn to look after a sick mare, when to his astonishment all the interior was ablaze. The horses were gotten out but implements were destroyed. The help of neighbors saved a stack of oats which was close to the barn. Joe Wickey had the back of his left hand and wrist severely blistered while taking articles from the burning building. The barn was insured for $200, and the contents were also insured.

The people of Neely say that the snake story in the Mirror last week, was not in it with one they can produce. Not long ago E.J. Mark traded for the John Veits farm west of Neely station. There was some brush on the place that he wanted cleared, so he hired a young Virginian to do the work. The young man went to work with a will and an ax, and soon made the woods ring merrily with the echo of his blows, Things went smoothly until one day he heard the warning buzz of a rattle snake. To dispatch it was but the work of an instant, but no sooner had he started cutting brush again, than another bid him defiance. This rattler also died violently. A third rattler soon became conspicuous, and this too wiggle his tail no longer than sundown. These three snakes were old ones of some size.

It wasn’t long after the killing of the old snakes, till the young man found that part of the woods literally alive with young rattlers, and he killed snakes right and left until he seriously thought of dropping his ax and starting back to Virginia where they have no snakes to speak of. But the warning of the rattlers did not last a great while, and on counting the array of snakes coiled up in death, they footed up twenty-three. The three old ones were the mothers of the twenty youngsters, and the presumption is they were sisters holding a family reunion.

As Neely has not had a joint long enough to affect the community’s imagination as yet, the story is undoubtedly true. And since a Neely boy single-handed and alone took out twelve skunks from on hole last January this story isn’t so remarkable.